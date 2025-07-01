25-26 RVHS Band Booster Shop

25-26 Program Ad Book
$20

A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!

Previous Years Program Ad Book
$5

Relive the memories with our beautifully designed program ad book from our previous years.

24-25 Football Poster
$5

A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!

24-25 Band Poster
$5

A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!

24-25 Winds Poster
$5

A great keepsake of our Winds Group poster from last year.

24 Fall Marching Uniform
$25

Please list the student's name.

RVHS Foldable Fan
$10

RVHS Sabercats (NOT personalized)

Clear Stadium Bag
$20

With the new stadium policy in place, our clear bags are a must-have for every game. Show your support while staying compliant with the latest regulations.

Custom Band Tumbler
$20

Stay hydrated in style with our band-themed tumblers. Perfect for showing off your band spirit on the go!

Custom Band Coffee Sleeve
$25

Keep your drinks hot or cold with our band-themed sleeves. Perfect for showing off your band spirit on the go!

BLOOM Earrings
$8

Add to your 25-26 Marching Show attire!

BLOOM Headband
$10

Add to your 25-26 Marching Show attire!

Women's Black Fishing Shirt: Medium
$50
Womens Blue Fishing Shirt: Large
$50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!