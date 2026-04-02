Haverhill Elite Cheer

Hosted by

Haverhill Elite Cheer

About this event

25-26 Season Banquet

354 Merrimack St

Lawrence, MA 01843, USA

Booster Member Athlete Ticket
Free

Admission and dinner for Booster Member athletes only. Family and friends must purchase a ticket


Covered by your fundraising this year!

Non Booster Member Ticket
$38

Admission and dinner for non-booster member athletes to come and celebrate the hard work and success of our program!

Family and Friend Ticket
$38

Admission and dinner for family and friends to come and celebrate the hard work and success of our program!

Child Under Age 3
$19

Non booster member athlete or family member under age 3

Add a donation for Haverhill Elite Cheer

$

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