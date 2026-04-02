25-26 Season Banquet

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About this event
Admission and dinner for Booster Member athletes only. Family and friends must purchase a ticket
Covered by your fundraising this year!
Admission and dinner for non-booster member athletes to come and celebrate the hard work and success of our program!
Admission and dinner for family and friends to come and celebrate the hard work and success of our program!
Non booster member athlete or family member under age 3
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!