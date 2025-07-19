25-26 Season: Breakaway Equestrian's Team Fee

We believe in transparency and want every family to fully understand the financial commitment before joining. The total cost to participate for the regular season is $1,675, due by September 1, 2025. This is a non-refundable, one-time fee that covers:

IEA team membership & coaching fees

Regular season shows and team activities

Administrative costs and barn time

Please note: Post-season events (such as Regionals or Nationals) will be invoiced separately based on participation.





Thank you for choosing to be part of our Team!