25-26 SHS Band Fees

This is fee is for anyone using a school owned instrument (e.g., oboe, bassoon, bass clarinet, tenor saxophone, bari-saxophone, horn, euphonium, tuba). This fee covers both concert and marching seasons -- one fee for the entire school year even if student switches instrument for concert band. This fee covers maintenance costs for repairs.

This is fee is for anyone using a school owned instrument (e.g., oboe, bassoon, bass clarinet, tenor saxophone, bari-saxophone, horn, euphonium, tuba). This fee covers both concert and marching seasons -- one fee for the entire school year even if student switches instrument for concert band. This fee covers maintenance costs for repairs.

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