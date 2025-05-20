25-26 SHS Band Fees

King Blue Daily Book (1st YR REQUIRED; optional otherwise)
$10
This book is used for all years of marching band in high school. Returning students may already have one from previous year(s).
This book is used for all years of marching band in high school. Returning students may already have one from previous year(s).
Marching Band Shoes (1st YR REQUIRED; optional otherwise)
$40
Marching shoes are used for all years of marching band in high school, but might need to be replaced as feet grow.
Marching shoes are used for all years of marching band in high school, but might need to be replaced as feet grow.
Marcher Fees (REQUIRED FOR ALL)
$275
Fee includes performance top, show shirt, uniform cleaning, meal and snack fees, gloves.
Fee includes performance top, show shirt, uniform cleaning, meal and snack fees, gloves.
Colorguard Fees (REQUIRED for ALL Colorguard)
$300
Fee includes uniform, show shirt, uniform cleaning, meal and snack fees, shoes.
Fee includes uniform, show shirt, uniform cleaning, meal and snack fees, shoes.
Percussion Instrument Fee (REQUIRED FOR ALL PERCUSSION)
$125
This fee is for all Percussion and Front Ensemble. This is paid yearly and covers both concert and marching season.
This fee is for all Percussion and Front Ensemble. This is paid yearly and covers both concert and marching season.
Instrument Rental Fee for School-Owned Instruments
$125
This is fee is for anyone using a school owned instrument (e.g., oboe, bassoon, bass clarinet, tenor saxophone, bari-saxophone, horn, euphonium, tuba). This fee covers both concert and marching seasons -- one fee for the entire school year even if student switches instrument for concert band. This fee covers maintenance costs for repairs.
This is fee is for anyone using a school owned instrument (e.g., oboe, bassoon, bass clarinet, tenor saxophone, bari-saxophone, horn, euphonium, tuba). This fee covers both concert and marching seasons -- one fee for the entire school year even if student switches instrument for concert band. This fee covers maintenance costs for repairs.
Additional Show T-Shirts for Family (adult sizes only)
$25
Want to wear a show themed t-shirt while watching your student? Tell us here!
Want to wear a show themed t-shirt while watching your student? Tell us here!
Add a donation for Sunnyvale Band Booster Club
$
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