Vista Ridge Boys Basketball Booster Club

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Vista Ridge Boys Basketball Booster Club

About this event

25-26 Sponsorships

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

• EXCLUSIVE MEMBER (Voting Privilege)
• Proud Sponsor Plaque to display in your home or business • Business/Name on Digital Banner @ ALL Home Games
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Proud Sponsor Plaque to display in your home or business
• Business/Name on Digital Banner @ ALL Home Games
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$750

• Business/Name on Digital Banner @ ALL Home Games
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website

Lone Ranger Sponsor item
Lone Ranger Sponsor
$300

• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website

Base Sponsor item
Base Sponsor
$100

• Business logo advertised on Booster Website

Add a donation for Vista Ridge Boys Basketball Booster Club

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