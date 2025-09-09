25-26 Sponsorships

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• EXCLUSIVE MEMBER (Voting Privilege)
• Proud Sponsor Plaque to display in your home or business • Business/Name on Digital Banner @ ALL Home Games
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website
• Proud Sponsor Plaque to display in your home or business
• Business/Name on Digital Banner @ ALL Home Games
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website
• Business/Name on Digital Banner @ ALL Home Games
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website
• Business Logo on Playoff Shirts
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website
• Business Logo advertised on Booster Website with link to your website
• Business logo advertised on Booster Website
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