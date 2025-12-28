25-26 Spring Registration

Hosted by
Once Upon a Rhyme is a class where kids will get an introduction to the power of language and rhyme. Each week we will use a different fairy tale or nursery rhyme as a theme for playful early literacy and STEAM skills. We will use our class time to develop these skills through singing, dancing, crafting, experimenting, and acting.
Teacher: Shelby Inman
Little Explorers is a hands-on class where little learners discover their world through stories, art, movement, and imagination. Each week, children explore big ideas like feelings, families, animals, and nature while building confidence, curiosity, and classroom community. We start with fun connection games and end with calming moments to help bodies and minds feel happy and grounded.
Teacher: Holly Moser
In this class we will teach teach kids basic Spanish to introduce them to a foreign language.
Teacher: Seleny Roth
Kids-in-the-Kitchen is a 15-week, vegetarian, sugar-free, dairy-free, gluten-free program designed to build a multidisciplinary appreciation for cooking by combining food science, health, literacy, culture, music, and hands-on kitchen skills. The goal is to make cooking feel meaningful and engaging, not just a task of daily living.
Structure:
Weeks 1–5 (No Cooking): Foundational classes covering organoleptics (smell, taste, texture), mindful eating, basic macro-nutrients, the microbiome, and kitchen tool safety.
Weeks 5–10 (Breakfast Focus): Students prepare simple breakfast meals using a picture-based recipe book that relies on visuals and minimal reading. Lessons emphasize measurement, sequencing, and confidence using kitchen tools.
Weeks 10–15 (Student-Selected Meals): Students choose meals to prepare, applying skills learned earlier while practicing teamwork, planning, and responsibility.
Each week includes:
A short book reading connected to the themed meal, using science-based, cultural, or nature-based stories.
A song connected to the food theme to encourage movement, fun, and engagement.
Practice with different kitchen tools and cooking methods, including appliances and age-appropriate gadgets.
Teacher: Amanda Canty
We will be doing fun and engaging projects and learning about engineering and its relationship to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math)
Teacher: Danielle Shoopman
In this class, students will participate in hands-on projects to learn useful and creative skills such as: cooking, baking, sewing, and papercrafts.
Teacher: Erika Kirkland
North-South :: East-West is a year long class. Second semester will begin with WWI and the depression era. We will do a deep dive into WWII and the Holocaust, focusing on not only the events and US involvement during this time but also the difference one person can make in the world. We will be touching on writing skills, service projects, and many great classics to learn about this time period.
Practice Scholars will gain an understanding of past events that shape our current social, political, and world environment. They will participate in and lead class discussions, read and explore classic literature and historical documents, debate with their fellow scholars, learn to write effectively, prepare and deliver in-class presentations, memorize important documents and historical quotes, and much more. In the end they will gain an understanding of their own mission and the great impact one person can make in fighting for equality, freedom, justice, and liberty.
Teacher: Clara Riggle
Key of Liberty is not just another history program; it's a key to igniting a passion for freedom, responsibility, and leadership within our scholars. They will:
Explore the traits of a hero.
Discover the roots of freedom through the founding of America.
Gain in-depth experience with the Constitution.
Engage in historical simulations.
Recognize their responsibilities as informed citizens.
Book List:
Red Scarf Girl by Ji Li Jiang
Fifty-Five Fathers by Selma R Williams
Freedom Factor by Gerald Lund
The Tuttle Twins Learn About The Law by Connor Boyack
Optional, but highly recommended:
Our Constitution Rocks by Juliette Turner
OR
The Constitution Decoded by Katie Kennedy
Teacher: Amy Walsworth
Study history from the 1950’s through today. Explore through simulations, document studies, book discussions, writing papers, class discussions, and more. This year-long impactful course teaches history that is often overlooked but relevant to our day.
Teacher: Diannalynn Claridge
In this class, we will learn about and explore the four main spheres of the earth and the interactions between them. They are:
◦ The Atmosphere (air)
◦ The Biosphere (living organisms)
◦ The Hydrosphere (water)
◦ The Lithosphere (land)
As we study these spheres and their interconnections, we hope that you will feel an attachment to the world in which we live and have a greater appreciation for the majesty all around us.
PLEASE NOTE: For this class, work MUST be done at home each week in order to qualify to do the experiments and activities in class. If you have not done the work, you will be asked to spend the class time doing that instead of the fun and interesting experiments.
Please understand that this is a flipped classroom structure. You will be doing all of the informational study on your own during the week and when we gather on Thursdays, we will review the material that was covered and then complete the lab portion of the lesson together. Completing the weekly tasks will be crucial to your participation in the labs and experiments because without those complete, you may not understand key concepts that will be studied in the labs.
Teacher: Shannon Hayes
Words have power—and so do YOU! In this class, we’ll explore how writing can be more than just essays and assignments. It can be a tool for telling your story, sparking ideas, and even leading others. Through creative writing exercises, team challenges, planning events, and leadership activities, students will learn how to share their voice with confidence and use their words to inspire and connect with others.
By the end of the course, you’ll discover that strong leaders aren’t just great thinkers, they’re also great communicators. Get ready to write, lead, and make your mark!
Teacher: Clara Riggle
