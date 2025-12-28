25-26 Spring Registration

In this class, we will learn about and explore the four main spheres of the earth and the interactions between them. They are:

◦ The Atmosphere (air)

◦ The Biosphere (living organisms)

◦ The Hydrosphere (water)

◦ The Lithosphere (land)



As we study these spheres and their interconnections, we hope that you will feel an attachment to the world in which we live and have a greater appreciation for the majesty all around us.



PLEASE NOTE: For this class, work MUST be done at home each week in order to qualify to do the experiments and activities in class. If you have not done the work, you will be asked to spend the class time doing that instead of the fun and interesting experiments.



Please understand that this is a flipped classroom structure. You will be doing all of the informational study on your own during the week and when we gather on Thursdays, we will review the material that was covered and then complete the lab portion of the lesson together. Completing the weekly tasks will be crucial to your participation in the labs and experiments because without those complete, you may not understand key concepts that will be studied in the labs.





Teacher: Shannon Hayes