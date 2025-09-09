25-26 Vista Ridge Boys Basketball Booster Club Membership

LONE Ranger Membership
$300

This Membership option includes: Membership Fee, Meals, Sign, and Decal. This also makes you a LONE Ranger Sponsor, which includes your name being listed on the Booster Club Website. (Yard sign and decal may not be available if purchased after 12/5/2025)

Base Membership
$200

This Membership Option includes: Membership, Sign and decal. (Yard sign and decal may not be available if purchased after 12/5/2025)

