Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Omicron Omicron Zeta Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Omicron Omicron Zeta Chapter

About the memberships

25-26 ZPB/OOZ Chapter's Youth Groups Membership Dues

New Membership
$75

Valid until March 12, 2027

ZPB/OOZ Youth New Membership Dues are $75 for each new member OR any member moving up to a new group.

Returning Membership
$50

Valid until March 12, 2027

ZPB/OOZ Youth Returning Membership Dues are $50 for each returning member NOT moving up to a new group.

New Member 1/2 payment
$37.50

Valid until March 12, 2027

Are you only paying half of your daughter's dues? Choose this option.

Returning Member 1/2 Payment
$25

Valid until March 12, 2027

Are you only paying half of your daughter's dues? Choose this option.

Returning Member Replacement T-shirt/Polo
$15

No expiration

Is your daughter a returning member, remaining in the same group? Does she need a new meeting Polo or Group T-shirt? Use this option.

Returning Members Pins
$10

No expiration

Is your daughter a returning member, remaining in the same group? Does she need a group pin.

