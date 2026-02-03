Thrive Learning Center

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Thrive Learning Center

About this event

2/5 Board & Brew TH Lunch!

Turkado
$15

Turkey Breast & Jack Cheese topped with Avocado, served on Sourdough Bread. Includes Mayo, Onion, Tomato & Lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Club
$15

Marinated Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Melted Jack Cheese on a toasted French Baguette. Includes Mayo, Tomato & Lettuce.

Vegi Supreme
$15

Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Cucumber, Mayo, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Sprouts topped with Avocado on Sweet Wheat Bread.


Italian Sub
$15

Uncured Natural Smoked Ham, Turkey Breast & Genoa Salami with Swiss Cheese & Pepperoncini, topped with our house-made Italian Dressing on a French Baguette. Includes Dijon Mustard, Onion, Tomato & Lettuce.

Cobb Salad
$15

"Grilled Marinated Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.


Chicken Ceasar Salad
$15

Grilled Marinated Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, served with a side of Caesar Dressing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!