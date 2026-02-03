2/5 Board & Brew TH Lunch!

Hosted by
About this event
Turkey Breast & Jack Cheese topped with Avocado, served on Sourdough Bread. Includes Mayo, Onion, Tomato & Lettuce.
Marinated Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Melted Jack Cheese on a toasted French Baguette. Includes Mayo, Tomato & Lettuce.
Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Cucumber, Mayo, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Sprouts topped with Avocado on Sweet Wheat Bread.
Uncured Natural Smoked Ham, Turkey Breast & Genoa Salami with Swiss Cheese & Pepperoncini, topped with our house-made Italian Dressing on a French Baguette. Includes Dijon Mustard, Onion, Tomato & Lettuce.
"Grilled Marinated Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Marinated Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, served with a side of Caesar Dressing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!