25: Here to Thrive Online Silent Auction

I build bird feeders from old/new dishes. I enjoy putting together matching/contrasting pieces to make each one an original!
I am a newbie to PCS, having joined in November last year. I am inspired weekly by the amount of talent in this amazing choir.
Crochet Decorative Item
$15
Starting bid
Atom is fresh on the Palouse from Tennessee and a new Tenor in PCS. Outside of music, crochet and fiber arts fill their free time. He most enjoys working with natural fibers and supporting local farmers, shops, and artists by using yarn made right here on the Palouse!
This listing is for a small to medium crochet decorative item in cotton, acrylic, or other mass-produced fiber!
What kind of item could this could be: doily, simple small blanket, table runner, etc. They are glad to have a conversation about other ideas you may have!
Example image is Atom's take on the Skullduggery Doily by Yarnspirations in colorway Radiant Rainbow from Caron Blossom Cakes.
One Dozen Samosas
$10
Starting bid
Gillian sings in the alto section of Palouse Choral Society and currently serves on the board as Vice President. Gillian will make a generous plate of samosas - a traditional Indian food that even her Indian relatives agree she does well! These vegetarian, flakey parcels are filled with a spicy mix of potatoes, peas and onion. Delicious!
Bird Feeder - Black with Gray Stripes
$20
Starting bid
I build bird feeders from old/new dishes. I enjoy putting together matching/contrasting pieces to make each one an original!
I am a newbie to PCS, having joined in November last year. I am inspired weekly by the amount of talent in this amazing choir.
Soap-Making Class (Cold Process)
$25
Starting bid
This is Tyler's first season in PCS, as he is new to the Palouse and coming from Utah. He and his partner have a local handmade soap/bath and body products business, Wolf-Paw Soap. They are offering an in-home soap-making class to help you understand what goes into this process. The class will be 45-60 minutes long and you will be given a bar of soap to keep at the end of the interactive demonstration, along with a packet of notes to help you get started on soap-making.
Artisan Cane
$65
Starting bid
Ken is a recent arrival to Idaho and Palouse Choral Society. He has a long-time interest in woodworking and has turned his hand to making walking canes, in part because he needed one himself! Ken is creating a beautiful cane made of zebrawood, hickory and ivory. It will be custom fitted to the buyer.
2 Pair - Seed Bead Earrings (Listing 1)
$10
Starting bid
Featuring vibrant patterns and unique wooden accents, each pair is a one-of-a-kind blend of earthy elegance and free-spirited style. Lightweight, eye-catching, and perfect for any occasion.
Bird Feeder - Blue with Starfish
$20
Starting bid
I build bird feeders from old/new dishes. I enjoy putting together matching/contrasting pieces to make each one an original!
I am a newbie to PCS, having joined in November last year. I am inspired weekly by the amount of talent in this amazing choir.
Horseback Riding Lesson
$25
Starting bid
Over 35 years experience in horsemanship instruction ages 4-104. This one hour lesson will be designed around the participant’s experience, personal goals and comfort level. To be scheduled based on weather and riding conditions.
Custom Hand-woven Bookmark with Handmade Tassel
$18
Starting bid
A custom bookmark, in the colors and pattern of your choosing, up to 3 inches wide and 8 inches long (not including tassels). A handmade tassel may be added to the top if you so choose.
Bird Feeder - Brown with Rectangles
$20
Starting bid
I build bird feeders from old/new dishes. I enjoy putting together matching/contrasting pieces to make each one an original!
I am a newbie to PCS, having joined in November last year. I am inspired weekly by the amount of talent in this amazing choir.
Coffee Lovers Basket - Sumatra Blend
$5
Starting bid
Treat someone special to the perfect local coffee experience with our gift basket featuring freshly roasted Kamiak Coffee from Moscow, Idaho, a handcrafted crocheted coffee sleeve, and a $10 gift card to Café Artista where art meets coffee in a cheerful atmosphere. When you go in to use your gift card, be sure to check out the art. You may see some PCS members’ works posted around the shop!
Reclaim Your Space!
$30
Starting bid
Do you have a room that looks like a junk drawer? Has it become unmanageable? Need a neutral third party to see your stuff without emotional baggage? This service offers: a) 20 minute consult b) one 2 hour session sorting c) taking away what no longer gives you joy!
Beginner Piano Lessons (2 Sessions)
$15
Starting bid
My name is Miranda and I have taught beginner piano lessons to children ages 6 and up! I love sharing the gift of music with others and teaching them a skill they can use for the rest of their life - something I continue to enjoy with PCS!
A Pan of 12 Yeast Rolls (Listing 1)
$10
Starting bid
A pan of 12 fresh dinner rolls, topped with a light dusting of sea salt.
Birdfeeder - Green with Flowers
$20
Starting bid
I build bird feeders from old/new dishes. I enjoy putting together matching/contrasting pieces to make each one an original!
I am a newbie to PCS, having joined in November last year. I am inspired weekly by the amount of talent in this amazing choir.
Embroidered Wall Hanging
$15
Starting bid
Born and bred on the Palouse crafting is a lifelong endeavor. Today I am offering embroidered wall art. The embroidery component is traditional, the message is contemporary. I like to use quotes that I find empowering, or sayings that I find funny... even slightly awkward. Below is an example.
Unique Hand-Knit Hats in Natural Fibers
$10
Starting bid
Choose from among a variety of beautiful hand-knit hats designed to keep you both warm and stylish! I will bring you all of my current inventory so you can make your selection. There are about 35 on hand right now, but the number keeps growing! Additional hats may be purchased at the winning bid price with the proceeds going to PCS. (PCS auction staff will be in touch with bidders for this item that did not win to make this offer.)
Get your Christmas gifting started early!
Bird Feeder - Red, White, and Blue
$20
Starting bid
I build bird feeders from old/new dishes. I enjoy putting together matching/contrasting pieces to make each one an original!
I am a newbie to PCS, having joined in November last year. I am inspired weekly by the amount of talent in this amazing choir.
Assorted Fudge Platter (2.5 lbs!)
$13
Starting bid
Aside from singing tenor with PCS, I also operate ChaPow Studios. This year, we are offering homemade old-fashioned candy at the fair and Winter Market. This platter includes at least 4 different flavors of fudge.
Candy Popcorn Assortment
$8
Starting bid
Aside from singing tenor with PCS, I also operate ChaPow Studios. This year, we are vending classic treats at the fair. This is your chance to get a preview of our candy popcorn assortment.
Bird Feeder - Custom!
$25
Starting bid
Did you like all of the bird feeders listed so far? Here's your chance to have one custom made to your liking! The winning bidder will receive a bird feeder crafted from the up-cycled dishware of their choosing!
2 Pair - Seed Bead Earrings (Listing 2)
$10
Starting bid
Featuring vibrant patterns and unique wooden accents, each pair is a one-of-a-kind blend of earthy elegance and free-spirited style. Lightweight, eye-catching, and perfect for any occasion.
Hauling Service
$25
Starting bid
Got stuff needing hauled to donate? Yard waste or tree branches to dropped off appropriately? Dan can be available for up to six hours to help haul what you need, where you need it! He can haul items up to 8 feet! The higher you bid, the longer Dan can be available. (Moscow-Pullman area only, please.)
Mini Photo Shoot
$25
Starting bid
A mini photoshoot lasting about 30 minutes will include 10-15 digital photos.
You can pick your location (within reason) or I’m happy to give suggestions on a location.
Subject can be family, couples, kids, headshots etc.
Coffee Lovers Basket - Grand Teton Blend
$5
Starting bid
Treat someone special to the perfect local coffee experience with our gift basket featuring freshly roasted Kamiak Coffee from Moscow, Idaho, a handcrafted crocheted coffee sleeve, and a $10 gift card to Café Artista where art meets coffee in a cheerful atmosphere. When you go in to use your gift card, be sure to check out the art. You may see some PCS members’ works posted around the shop!
Character Art Commission
$15
Starting bid
This is an up to two character art commission! If you’re in a TTRPG group and need a drawing for your character sheet, if you’re an author who wants to see your MC’s on paper, or if you just like creating characters - I would love to draw them! I’m a traditional artist that can also do digital, so you have the option to receive the original, physical piece if you choose traditional. Art and writing have been hobbies of mine for almost as long as singing, and I love sharing in all three mediums!
10 Handmade Greeting Cards
$20
Starting bid
Shelley has been singing in PCS on and off for over 10 years. In her spare time she has enjoyed paper crafts. Now a retired school teacher, she spends a lot more time in her “craft shack” on Moscow Mountain.
This listing is for 10 beautifully hand crafted greeting cards, for a variety of occasions will be curated for the winning bidder. Cards will be blank inside.
*Note for bidders: Cards will not be deliverable until August, but Shelley will be available to discuss your ideas before then!
2 Hours of Piano Background Music/Accompaniment
$20
Starting bid
Donor, Deborah Collins - "I am happy to provide two hours of background music or accompaniment on piano for your event! You will need to provide the piano, and the event should be within a 30-minute drive of Pullman (events further away may be negotiated). I can bring my own music appropriate to the event, or you can provide sheet music of your choice. Qualifications: I studied piano performance in college, played 8-hour shifts as a pianist at a department store, have played extensively for church services and weddings/events, and have accompanied college and community choirs (including the PCS children’s choir 😁) and vocal/instrumental soloists."
Bespoke Crochet Garment
$30
Starting bid
Atom is fresh on the Palouse from Tennessee and is a new Tenor in PCS. Outside of music, crochet and fiber arts fill their free time. He enjoys working with natural fibers and supporting local farmers, shops, and artists by using yarn made right here on the Palouse!
This listing is for a luxury, handmade garment made just for you from locally sourced, hand-dyed fiber, and a conversation with Atom to make sure he is working up a piece that you will love!
What kind of garment could this be: shawl, large bandana, cowl, hat, glove, and scarf set, etc. They are glad to have a conversation about other ideas you may have!
Example image is Atom wearing his Adventurer's Hood in Palouse Yarn Company's Moorland DK in Fireside Chat. (Pattern by Weird Eclectic Crafter)
Crocheted Bear or Other Crochet
$7
Starting bid
I am offering a crocheted bear using the Woobles premade kit! Or something else crocheted by me! I’ve been crocheting since 2019, and it’s brought me much joy and friends and family. It’s helped me find my people since I’ve been in Pullman and helped me find PCS! I’ve loved my time with PCS
Handspun yarn
$7
Starting bid
This handspun yarn I made using unknown wool and is white! It’s one of my first handspun yarn so it has some creative textures in it but it would be great to make some mittens or a hat out of!
A delicious, rhubarb cake 😋
$12
Starting bid
I love to bake and this is a recipe that was handed down from my grandmother in Germany to my mother and I brought to the Palouse!
Amateur- Handspun Yarn
$3
Starting bid
Darcy is a new addition to PCS and has been nominated by the Chorale to serve as the organization's next President. They have provided a roughly 2oz hank of handspun yarn. The yarn is 100% Rambouillet sheep wool, so it could make very soft, small garments like a baby hat or socks! Darcy does preface that the yarn is far from perfect; they only began spinning yarn in February of this year.
Hand Knit Cabled Hat
$10
Starting bid
Hand Knit Wool hat - knitted in the size and color you choose! (Will make with 100% Merino wool, unless specified that you prefer a different material)
Palouse Ice Rink 12 Free Skate Passes
$20
Starting bid
Skate and swirl at the Palouse Ice Rink, built by the a local Non-Profit Organization. Locally organized, supported and run by local non-profit in Moscow, Idaho.
2 Pair - Seed Bead Earrings (Listing 3)
$10
Starting bid
Featuring vibrant patterns and unique wooden accents, each pair is a one-of-a-kind blend of earthy elegance and free-spirited style. Lightweight, eye-catching, and perfect for any occasion.
Hand crafted wall embroidery
$10
Starting bid
"Brighten up your bathroom with a little humor!
The “Have a Nice Poop” wall embroidery adds a fun, quirky touch to your space. Hand-stitched with love and just the right amount of sass — perfect for guests who appreciate a good laugh (and good decor)."
Basket to be filled with homemade apple huckleberry pie
$10
Starting bid
This is my second year with the Palouse Choral Society in the alto section. Besides singing and playing the piano, I enjoy baking and will fill this basket with a delicious apple/huckleberry pie for the lucky winner!
Coffee Lovers Basket - The Sawtooth Blend
$5
Starting bid
Treat someone special to the perfect local coffee experience with our gift basket featuring freshly roasted Kamiak Coffee from Moscow, Idaho, a handcrafted crocheted coffee sleeve, and a $10 gift card to Café Artista where art meets coffee in a cheerful atmosphere. When you go in to use your gift card, be sure to check out the art. You may see some PCS members’ works posted around the shop!
Faces of Choir black quarter zip sweater (Women's Large)
$5
Starting bid
This is a size woman’s size Large black quarter zip sweater with the PCS “Faces of Choir” design on the back. I’ve been printing shirts for a few years now, but doing the merch for choir has been the most fun! We don’t currently offer this type of sweater in the merch store, so this is a one of a kind 😉
A Pan of 12 Yeast Rolls (Listing 2)
$10
Starting bid
A pan of 12 fresh dinner rolls, topped with a light dusting of sea salt.
2 Night Air BnB Stay for Family or Friends
$75
Starting bid
Small cottage with tiny home vibes set on a small farm in the Palouse hills just outside of Pullman. Great place to stay while visiting friends and family! Unplug without TV or distraction. Just farm noises, sights, and smells. Chickens, goats, and old trucks. 240 square feet. Sleeps 2 only. Small kitchen (no stove) with spacious bathroom. An entire guest house disconnected from the main home on the property, perfect for Coug parents or Alumni here for the Coug fun and a cozy bed! Booking is based on availability.
Two 30-Minute Voice Lessons
$25
Starting bid
From Palouse Choral Society's very own Assistant Director, Alisa Toy - "Discovering everyone's unique instrument and making it sound the best it can is one of my greatest passions! I love teaching voice at WSU and would be thrilled to work with you. Want to know the basics of singing? Want to work on something specific in your voice that you struggle with? I can help!"
Custom Landscape Plan
$15
Starting bid
"Knowing what to plant in your yard can be overwhelming! If you are the lucky winner of this item, you will work with a certified Master Gardener (me!) to build a plant list and planting plan with plants that will thrive in your space as well as reflect your personal style.
This bid includes: personal consultation, list of plants appropriate for your landscape, planting plan, and instructions.
This bid does NOT include: plants, or labor"
