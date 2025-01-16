25: Here to Thrive Online Silent Auction

Atom is fresh on the Palouse from Tennessee and is a new Tenor in PCS. Outside of music, crochet and fiber arts fill their free time. He enjoys working with natural fibers and supporting local farmers, shops, and artists by using yarn made right here on the Palouse! This listing is for a luxury, handmade garment made just for you from locally sourced, hand-dyed fiber, and a conversation with Atom to make sure he is working up a piece that you will love! What kind of garment could this be: shawl, large bandana, cowl, hat, glove, and scarf set, etc. They are glad to have a conversation about other ideas you may have! Example image is Atom wearing his Adventurer's Hood in Palouse Yarn Company's Moorland DK in Fireside Chat. (Pattern by Weird Eclectic Crafter)

