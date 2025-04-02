'25 Mamizuka Event Day Sales

Water
$1
Soda/Juice
$2
Cup Noodle
$2
Spam Musubi
$3
$1 Snacks
$1
$2 Snacks
$2
Microfiber Towel
$30
A must-have for Oahu Swimmers! This limited-edition, oversized (80x160cm) microfiber suede towel features double-sided artwork celebrating all Oahu swim teams.
Mamizuka Invitational Sticker
$2
Waterproof vinyl sticker measuring 2.5x1.5 inches. Features the 2025 Mamizuka Invitational Logo. Slap em on your water bottles, laptops and more! *Please note, mock ups show approximate sizes.
Oahu Swim Teams Sticker
$3
Oversized waterproof vinyl sticker measuring 3x5.5 inches. Featuring Oahu swim teams participating in the Mamizuka Swim Meet. Perfect for water bottles, laptops and more! *Please note, mock ups show approximate sizes.
Dri-Fit T -OR- Long Sleeve - OR - Women's
$25
Dri-Fit or Long Sleeve Shirts or Women's shirts
2025 Mamizuka Unisex Cotton Ts
$22
Event Sponsorship item
Event Sponsorship
$20
Have your name announced during the event you sponsor! This purchase is for one event. A charitable receipt will be generated upon filling out this form.
Raffle ticket
$1
Multiple prizes! $1 to enter. Drawings multiple times a day!
Add a donation for Manoa Aquatics

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!