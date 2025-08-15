25 Mrs B's Toy Shoppe Registration

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About this event
Hemet, CA 92543, USA
One registration per family. This ticket option covers parent(s) and all their children.
This Meal Deal is worth $50! You get it for $20 and it comes with;
🍕 1 Large 1 topping Pizza
🥤 Fountain drink (4)
💳 20 credit game gard (qty 4).
Lowe's Hardware store in Hemet is Donating Fresh cut Christmas Trees 🎄. Trees will need to be picked up on December 21 from 12-3pm.
This will help to provide toys for an entire family.
I would like to help a child in need by donating $15
We have reached our maximum capacity for this event. Adding your name to our waitlist does not guarantee toy availability. However, if a family does not attend, we will contact you, and you will have one hour to pick up the toys. To ensure timely pickup, please make sure you are close enough to Hemet. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!
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