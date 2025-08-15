Mrs. B's Table

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Mrs. B's Table

About this event

25 Mrs B's Toy Shoppe Registration

1153 S State St

Hemet, CA 92543, USA

Family Ticket - the entire family
$30

One registration per family. This ticket option covers parent(s) and all their children.

🍕 Large Pizza Meal Deal (Pre-order)
$20

This Meal Deal is worth $50! You get it for $20 and it comes with;

🍕 1 Large 1 topping Pizza

🥤 Fountain drink (4)

💳 20 credit game gard (qty 4).

Live Christmas Tree 🎄 (TREE ONLY NOT AN ENTRY TICKET)
Free

Lowe's Hardware store in Hemet is Donating Fresh cut Christmas Trees 🎄. Trees will need to be picked up on December 21 from 12-3pm.

Sponsor a Family
$50

This will help to provide toys for an entire family.

Pay it Forward
$15

I would like to help a child in need by donating $15

Wait-list
$5

We have reached our maximum capacity for this event. Adding your name to our waitlist does not guarantee toy availability. However, if a family does not attend, we will contact you, and you will have one hour to pick up the toys. To ensure timely pickup, please make sure you are close enough to Hemet. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!

Add a donation for Mrs. B's Table

$

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