25 Mrs. Noland's Class Project Art Night Silent Auction Winner

You won the that you bid on! You can use this site to make your payment. Payment needs to be received by Thursday at 5pm. If it is not received unfortunately the next highest bidder with be given the opportunity to buy the item. Please pick up your item in the school office by Friday. If that is not possible please make other arrangements with Elizabeth via email. [email protected]
