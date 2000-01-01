Gifts and DIY Kits

(Scroll down to see kit photos/options)*





Our DIY Kits have been prepared with simplicity in mind so you can focus on having fun and making memories.





100% of your donation will help cover the start-up costs associated with transitioning from Engage Thru Tech to Inclusive Technology of Washington, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing technology to underserved populations.

Click here to visit our website and learn more about our classes, camps, mission and upcoming Family Bingo Night!









Crape Paper Flower Kits

















Orange

Coral

Red

Succulent Kits





Laughing Cat

Sw

Sweet Face

Mom's Little Monster

*Kits are comprised entirely of donated items. Please expect some variation in items, i.e., fillers, shade of petals, shape and color of gift tags, stickers, ribbon, etc.



