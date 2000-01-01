Logo
Oasis USA
You Make Me Brave Tour

4020 Maizeland Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA

Join us for a concert to benefit the work of Oasis USA! Oasis USA recognizes the urgency and gravity of the human trafficking crisis and envisions a world where human trafficking is eliminated, communities are educated and vigilant, and where survivors are not just victims, but empowered individuals contributing to a brighter future. Oasis exists to confront this global issue head-on, driven by the following principles: spreading awareness, advocating for change, education, community engagement, and global community development. 


Your contributions will go towards the amazing work of this organization.

