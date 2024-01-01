Filipino Heritage Night at Petco Park with FALSD

* TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME *





Celebrate the Padres' Filipino Heritage Night with FALSD! Join your fellow FALSD members and friends before the game at Mission Brewing, then walk over to Petco Park to watch the Padres take on the Oakland A's from field level seats. Your purchase includes a limited-edition themed Padres hat, a ticket to the game, and a donation to a local community organization.





Limited tickets are available, so make sure to purchase yours right away! MEMBERS: check your email for a special code to use for discounted tickets. Not a member or not sure if you've renewed your membership? Email [email protected] to check or with any other questions you might have.





See you June 10!

