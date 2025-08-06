250th Anniversary Celebration of the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps

Saturday, October 11, 9:00 am
Arch Street Meeting House
320 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, October 11, 11:00 am
Independence Square, John Barry Statue
111 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, Oct 11, 2:00 pm
Old St. Mary’s Church
252 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, Oct 11, 6:00 pm
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Limited capacity for 75 attendees, each party will order from the menu and pay individually
Sunday, Oct 12, 11:00 am
Pennypacker Mills
5 Haldeman Rd, Schwenksville, PA
Located 36 miles from the hotel
Sunday, Oct 12, 2:00pm
Upper Burying Ground
6309 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA
Sunday, Oct 12, 9:00am-4:00pm
Author Michael C. Harris will provide historical background aboard the bus while we journey between the Commemoration and Grave Markings. The bus will depart the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District hotel at 9:00am and return to the hotel by 4:00pm. The cost of the bus is $50.
Sunday, Oct 12, 12:00 pm
A box lunch will be provided by Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. It includes a choice of 8” sub, chips & a chocolate chip cookie. The cost is $20 each. Please make sure the total at the upper right corner is equal to the total # of subs ordered.
Monday, Oct 13, 11:00am
You are welcome to attend the parade, but it is now too late to sign up to participate.
Every participant must have completed a release of liability form!!!
Monday, Oct 13, 2:00-5:00pm
101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
SAR Group Tour.
he cost of the tour is $16.
