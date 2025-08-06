250th Anniversary Celebration of the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps

Event #1: Commandant Samuel Nicholas Grave Marking
Free

Saturday, October 11, 9:00 am

Arch Street Meeting House

320 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA

Event #2: Navy-Marines 250 Ceremony
Free

Saturday, October 11, 11:00 am

Independence Square, John Barry Statue

111 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA

Event #3: Commodore John Barry Grave Marking
Free

Saturday, Oct 11, 2:00 pm

Old St. Mary’s Church

252 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA

Event #4: Navy-Marines 250 Dinner
Free

Saturday, Oct 11, 6:00 pm

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA

Limited capacity for 75 attendees, each party will order from the menu and pay individually

Event #5: Battle of Germantown & Col Sherburne Grave Marking
Free

Sunday, Oct 12, 11:00 am

Pennypacker Mills

5 Haldeman Rd, Schwenksville, PA

Located 36 miles from the hotel

Event #6: 5-Patriot Grave Marking
Free

Sunday, Oct 12, 2:00pm

Upper Burying Ground

6309 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA

Event #7: Bus Service from Hotel
$50

Sunday, Oct 12, 9:00am-4:00pm

Author Michael C. Harris will provide historical background aboard the bus while we journey between the Commemoration and Grave Markings. The bus will depart the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District hotel at 9:00am and return to the hotel by 4:00pm. The cost of the bus is $50.

Event #8: Box Lunch
$20

Sunday, Oct 12, 12:00 pm

A box lunch will be provided by Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. It includes a choice of 8” sub, chips & a chocolate chip cookie. The cost is $20 each. Please make sure the total at the upper right corner is equal to the total # of subs ordered.

Even #9: CLOSED - Navy-Marines Homecoming 250 Parade
Free

Monday, Oct 13, 11:00am

You are welcome to attend the parade, but it is now too late to sign up to participate.

Every participant must have completed a release of liability form!!!

Event #10: Museum of the American Revolution
$16

Monday, Oct 13, 2:00-5:00pm

101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA

SAR Group Tour.

he cost of the tour is $16.

Names of Your Guests
Free

Please do not count yourself. Your information will be requested on the next page.

Compatriots in Color Guard Uniform
Free

Please select "Add +" to display the number one (1).

