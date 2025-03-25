743D Military Intelligence Battalion Present The 250th Army Ball

250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (O-4 & Above)
Celebrate 250 years of Army excellence with an unforgettable evening of tradition, camaraderie, and honor. This exclusive Ball Ticket is available for Captains and above, granting you access to a night of distinguished company, fine dining, and entertainment befitting this historic milestone.
Join us in commemorating the legacy of service and sacrifice—secure your ticket and be part of this momentous occasion. Dress to impress and prepare for an evening of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
Civilian / Contractor
$110
250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (Civilian / Contractor)
Join us in celebrating 250 years of Army excellence at this prestigious event honoring service, tradition, and camaraderie. This Ball Ticket is available for civilian contractors, granting you access to an evening of fine dining, entertainment, and distinguished company.
Be part of this historic milestone and commemorate the legacy of those who serve. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
E9 - O3
$100
250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (E9 to O3)
Celebrate 250 years of Army excellence with an evening of honor, tradition, and camaraderie. This Ball Ticket is available for E9 to O3, granting you access to a distinguished night of fine dining, entertainment, and shared esprit de corps.
Join fellow leaders in commemorating this historic milestone and the legacy of service. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
CW2 & CW3
$100
250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (CW2 to CW3)
Join us in celebrating 250 years of Army excellence with an evening of honor, tradition, and camaraderie. This Ball Ticket is available for CW2 to CW3, granting you access to a distinguished night of fine dining, entertainment, and esprit de corps.
Be part of this historic milestone and commemorate the legacy of service and sacrifice. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
WO1, E7 & E8
$80
250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (WO1, E7 & E8)
Celebrate 250 years of Army excellence with an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and recognition. This Ball Ticket is available for Warrant Officer 1 (WO1), E7, and E8, granting you access to a night of fine dining, entertainment, and shared esprit de corps.
Honor the legacy of service and be part of this historic milestone. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
E5 & E6
$50
250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (E5 & E6)
Join us in celebrating 250 years of Army excellence with an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and pride. This Ball Ticket is available for E5 and E6, granting you access to a night of fine dining, entertainment, and shared esprit de corps.
Be part of this historic milestone and honor the legacy of service. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
E1 - E4
$50
250th Army Ball – Ball Ticket (E1 to E4)
Celebrate 250 years of Army excellence with an unforgettable evening of tradition, camaraderie, and esprit de corps. This Ball Ticket is available for E1 to E4, giving you the opportunity to enjoy a night of fine dining, entertainment, and distinguished military tradition.
Be part of history and honor the legacy of service. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of pride, prestige, and celebration! 🎖️🥂
