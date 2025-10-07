250th Birthday Ball, Indianapolis, Event Sponsor

GOLD LEVEL
$7,500

A sponsorship of $7,500+, receives:

*Full page ad in the commemorative souvenir program

*Donor Plaque

*Business will be listed on the Marine Foundation of Indiana, Inc. website with the corporate logo and, if desired, a photo of the company's employees

SILVER LEVEL
$1,000

A sponsorship of $1,000 - $7,499 receives:

*Half page ad in the commemorative souvenir program

*Donor plaque

*Business will be listed on the Marine Foundation of Indiana, Inc. website with the corporate logo and, if desired, a photo of the company's employees

BRONZE LEVEL
$100

A sponsorship of $100 - $999 receives:

*Quarter page ad in the commemorative souvenir program

*Business will be listed on the Marine Foundation of Indiana, Inc. website with the corporate logo

