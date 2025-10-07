250th Birthday Ball, Indianapolis, Event Sponsor

3 left!
A sponsorship of $7,500+, receives:
*Full page ad in the commemorative souvenir program
*Donor Plaque
*Business will be listed on the Marine Foundation of Indiana, Inc. website with the corporate logo and, if desired, a photo of the company's employees
3 left!
A sponsorship of $1,000 - $7,499 receives:
*Half page ad in the commemorative souvenir program
*Donor plaque
*Business will be listed on the Marine Foundation of Indiana, Inc. website with the corporate logo and, if desired, a photo of the company's employees
3 left!
A sponsorship of $100 - $999 receives:
*Quarter page ad in the commemorative souvenir program
*Business will be listed on the Marine Foundation of Indiana, Inc. website with the corporate logo
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!