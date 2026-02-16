Alliance For Life And Liberty

Hosted by

Alliance For Life And Liberty

About this event

250th Celebration of Freedom Event!

Lilydale Dance Hall and Event Venue 6343 County Hwy N

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, USA

Adults 18+
$50

Ticket price includes event participation & all food and beverages. There are NO FEES for using your credit or debit card unless you opt to "tip" Zeffy!


*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E- ticket(s) after completing checkout.

Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.

  • Credit/debit cards cannot be used for raffle ticket or select merchandise purchases at this event .
  • If you need assistance or have questions completing this form call or text (715)382-0788 or your known A.L.L member.
Ages 12-17
$20

Ticket price includes event participation & all food and beverages

*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket(s) after completing checkout. Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.

  • Credit/debit cards cannot be used for raffle ticket or merchandise purchase at this event .
  • If you need assistance or have questions completing this form call or text (715)382-0788 or your known A.L.L member.
Ages 11 & under
Free

There is no charge for entry, food or beverages for children 11 & younger :)


We would still appreciate this information for the purpose of adequate food/beverage catering fulfillment. Thank you

* Feel free to enter "child" & last name if you would prefer not to enter your child(ren)'s given name(s)


*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket(s) after completing checkout. Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.

*If you need assistance or have questions completing this form call or text (715)382-0788 or your known A.L.L member.


PRE-REGISTER TO PAY AT THE DOOR *(PLEASE SEE DETAILS)*
Free

If you prefer to pay by cash or check at the door( vs online,) please fill out the information needed to Pre-register for EACH PERSON ATTENDING WITH YOU by 3pm March 18th, 2026

( for food catering and guest check-in purposes) Thank you!


  • As a heads up, There is NO FEE for purchasing online using your credit/debit card unless you opt to "tip" Zeffy
  • This is NOT "free entry" it simply indicates that you would prefer to pay upon arrival instead of online.
  • Credit/debit card cannot be used for raffle tickets and select merchandise at this event.
  • If you find you cannot attend this event, PLEASE contact A.L.L by one of the methods listed in your confirmation email by end of business day Wednesday March 18th, 2026. Thank you!
  • If you need assistance or have questions completing this form call or text (715)382-0788 or your known A.L.L member.

*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket after completing checkout.

Your E-Ticket can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.

Vendor Table
$50

This option is for online purchase, pre-approved vendor tables only.


** If you are interested in being a vendor at this event please contact Karen at (715)855-9011 for availability & information prior to purchase.

Thank you


Please fill out the appropriate ticket selection for yourself & each additional person attending with you


.*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket(s) after completing checkout. Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.

  • Credit/debit cards cannot be used for raffle ticket or select merchandise purchase at this event .
  • If you need assistance or have questions completing this form call or text (715)382-0788 or your known A.L.L member.
Add a donation for Alliance For Life And Liberty

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!