250th Celebration of Freedom Event!

About this event
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, USA
Ticket price includes event participation & all food and beverages. There are NO FEES for using your credit or debit card unless you opt to "tip" Zeffy!
*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E- ticket(s) after completing checkout.
Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.
Ticket price includes event participation & all food and beverages
*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket(s) after completing checkout. Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.
There is no charge for entry, food or beverages for children 11 & younger :)
We would still appreciate this information for the purpose of adequate food/beverage catering fulfillment. Thank you
* Feel free to enter "child" & last name if you would prefer not to enter your child(ren)'s given name(s)
*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket(s) after completing checkout. Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.
*If you need assistance or have questions completing this form call or text (715)382-0788 or your known A.L.L member.
If you prefer to pay by cash or check at the door( vs online,) please fill out the information needed to Pre-register for EACH PERSON ATTENDING WITH YOU by 3pm March 18th, 2026
( for food catering and guest check-in purposes) Thank you!
*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket after completing checkout.
Your E-Ticket can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.
This option is for online purchase, pre-approved vendor tables only.
** If you are interested in being a vendor at this event please contact Karen at (715)855-9011 for availability & information prior to purchase.
Thank you
Please fill out the appropriate ticket selection for yourself & each additional person attending with you
.*Please view your email for a confirmation receipt and printable E-ticket(s) after completing checkout. Your E-Ticket(s) can be printed off to bring with you for faster check-in at the door.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!