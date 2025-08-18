250th Military Birthday Celebration

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
2 event tickets
Name listed in program and on event webpage
4 event tickets
Logo in program
Verbal thank-you during event
6 event tickets
Logo in program and on signage
Verbal thank-you during event
Social media mention before and after event
8 event tickets
“Presented by” recognition in all marketing
materials
Logo on signage
Social media mention before and after event
Verbal thank-you during event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!