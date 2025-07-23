The Citadel - 250th Navy and Marine Corps Ball

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Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.
Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.
Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.
Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.
Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.
Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.
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