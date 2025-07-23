Scarlet and Gold Foundation

Hosted by

Scarlet and Gold Foundation

About this event

The Citadel - 250th Navy and Marine Corps Ball

40 Patriots Point Rd

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA

Cadet
$125

Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.

  • Limit one tickets per guest.
  • Open bar available for of age individuals.
  • Seating assignments will be finalized closer to the event and communicated via email.
E5 - E6
$140

Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.

  • Limit two tickets per guest.
  • Open bar available for of age individuals.
  • Seating assignments will be finalized closer to the event and communicated via email.
E7 - E9
$155

Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.

  • Limit two tickets per guest.
  • Open bar available for of age individuals.
  • Seating assignments will be finalized closer to the event and communicated via email.
O1 - O3
$170

Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.

  • Limit two tickets per guest.
  • Open bar available for of age individuals.
  • Seating assignments will be finalized closer to the event and communicated via email.
O4+
$180

Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.

  • Limit two tickets per guest.
  • Open bar available for of age individuals.
  • Seating assignments will be finalized closer to the event and communicated via email.
Civilian / Retiree
$185

Each ticket includes admission for one individual to the 2025 Marine Corps Ball. Tickets cover entry to all evening events, the cocktail hour with open bar, formal dinner, ceremonial program, and dancing.

  • Limit two tickets per guest.
  • Open bar available for of age individuals.
  • Seating assignments will be finalized closer to the event and communicated via email.
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