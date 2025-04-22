250th U.S. Marine Birthday Ball Celebration (Company E, 4th CEB Ticketing Portal)

This option is a general admission ticket for the event (all guests must be ages 14 or older). Seating placement will be determined by the unit birthday ball committee and unit leadership, prior to the event. Cash bars will be available during cocktail hour in the ballroom foyer as well as the outdoor grand terrace (weather permitting). Each ticket will include access to the 250th Marine Corps' Birthday Ceremony, remarks from our guest of honor, a special gift, signature Southern Delight Buffet and dessert, entertainment, dancing, and access to professional photography and cash bars throughout the evening.