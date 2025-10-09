250th USMC Birthday Ball Silent Auction

In memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Each piece consist of one ounce of silver (999/1000) and, with their highest mintage, pay tribute to this day in a very special way.



Front: Liberty, the goddess of freedom, holding a memorial torch in her hands. In the background are two pillars of light, a reference to the World Trade Center.

Back: An eagle as a symbol of strength. Behind it, a waterfall as a symbol of peace, healing, and life.





This basket also includes an special bottle of Jefferson Reserve Bourbon, engraved with the Marine Corps Globe and Anchor.





Donated by: Midwest Gold & Silver and RNDC

Value: $190