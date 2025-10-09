eventClosed

250th USMC Birthday Ball Silent Auction

1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Item #1 Wolfpack Sign & Bottle of Jefferson Reserve item
Item #1 Wolfpack Sign & Bottle of Jefferson Reserve
$90

This basket includes a metal Wolfpack LAV sign made by Madison Metal and Wood. Top it off with a fine bottle of Jefferson Reserve Bourbon, especially engraved with the Marine Corps Globe & Anchor.

Donated by: Jeremy Poss and RNDC

Value: $240

Item #2 Toy Replica Goat Gun Three Pack item
Item #2 Toy Replica Goat Gun Three Pack
$80

This is the perfect basket for the big kid at heart! This Goat Gun three pack comes with a toy replica 1911, M1 Garand, TSMG and ammo can in a cool carrying case.


Donated by: Jeremy Poss

Value: $200

Item #3 Seiko Watch Chronograph 10 Bar by The Diamond Room item
Item #3 Seiko Watch Chronograph 10 Bar by The Diamond Room
$95

From the Essentials Collection. Inspired by motor sports, this dynamic chronograph features a blue dial with bold, highly legible silver subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock styled to suggest a racecar instrument panel. Framed by a blue tachymeter outer ring, the dial also offers a date calendar as well a 24-hour subdial. The chronograph provides measurement of up to 60 minutes of elapsed time in 1/5-second increments. Crafted of stainless steel with mirror and hairline finish and tri-fold push button release clasp. 10 bar, 100M Water Resistant.


Donated by: The Diamond Room

Value: $250

Item #4 9/11 Silver Coin & Bottle of Jefferson Reserve item
Item #4 9/11 Silver Coin & Bottle of Jefferson Reserve
$70

In memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Each piece consist of one ounce of silver (999/1000) and, with their highest mintage, pay tribute to this day in a very special way.

Front: Liberty, the goddess of freedom, holding a memorial torch in her hands. In the background are two pillars of light, a reference to the World Trade Center.
Back: An eagle as a symbol of strength. Behind it, a waterfall as a symbol of peace, healing, and life.


This basket also includes an special bottle of Jefferson Reserve Bourbon, engraved with the Marine Corps Globe and Anchor.


Donated by: Midwest Gold & Silver and RNDC

Value: $190

Item #5 Big Frig 20 Qt Cooler and 5 Free Car Washes item
Item #5 Big Frig 20 Qt Cooler and 5 Free Car Washes
$90

The Badlands 20qt Cooler is built for day trips, fishing, tailgates, and backyard hangs. Rugged construction, heavy-duty latches, and long-lasting ice retention. Also included are 5 free Vern Eide car washes.


Donated by: Vern Eide

Value: $225

Item #5 Silencer Cental Package (1) item
Item #5 Silencer Cental Package (1)
$165

Featured in this package is the SoLo 22, a high quality .22 LR sound suppressor constructed entirely of aircraft grade aluminum and is anodized matte black.


The $345 value of the certificate can also be used to upgrade to a banish suppressor.


This basket also includes a Land of the Free decorative garden stone and wind chimes.


Donated by: Silencer Central

Value: $400

Item #7 Relaxin' Spa Package item
Item #7 Relaxin' Spa Package
$55

Ready to be pampered? Use this $100 gift certificate for services at KJ Relaxin Medical Spa and enjoy a bag of skin care goodies and a new pink clutch purse!


Donated by: KJ Relaxin Medical Spa

Value: $185

Item #8 Red white and Blue Basket item
Item #8 Red white and Blue Basket
$35

This lovely basket has a 3'x5' American flag, American Flag theme chips and dips serving tray, table decoration and hurricane candle holder.


Donated by: Maximum Productions

Value: $ 100

Item #9 Photography Session item
Item #9 Photography Session
$75

Say Cheese! This 30 Minute Mini Photography Session is eligible for a creative portrait, couples session, or family session. So whether you want to get creative or bring the whole family, this session is for you!


Donated by: Bre McHugh Photography

Value $225

Item #10 Vikings Mini Helmet item
Item #10 Vikings Mini Helmet
$45

Perfect for the Vikings fan in your life!

This mini helmet is signed by Ryan Kelly and comes with a bottle of 2025 Vikings limited edition Pendleton whiskey!


Donated by: Minnesota Vikings

Value: $110

Item #11 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' item
Item #11 'Baa Baa Black Sheep'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture, picture was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin

Value: $50

Item #12 Marine Corps Coasters & Maker's Mark Basket item
Item #12 Marine Corps Coasters & Maker's Mark Basket
$65

This basket was made by a local Marine! These hand-crafted Marine Corps logo​ coasters, rocks glasses and bottle of Maker's Mark are all situated on the perfect serving tray!


Donated by: Franklin Machine Works

Value: $120

Item #13 Best Care Pet Package item
Item #13 Best Care Pet Package
$60

This basket will leave your pet feeling the love! Included is a free pet exam, dog toy, food bowl, dog treats and a cozy blanket for you to wrap up in!


Donated by: Best Care Pet Hospital

Value: $155


Item #14 Silencer Central Package (2) item
Item #14 Silencer Central Package (2)
$205

Featured in this package is the SoLo 22, a high quality .22 LR sound suppressor constructed entirely of aircraft grade aluminum and is anodized matte black.


The $345 value of the certificate can also be used to upgrade to a banish suppressor.


This basket also includes a Marine Corps themed bedspread and 2 standard pillowcases.


Donated by: Silencer Central

Value: $410

Item #15 Photography Book & Jefferson Bourbon item
Item #15 Photography Book & Jefferson Bourbon
$45

Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography and RNDC

Value: $140

Item #16 Cozy Fall Basket item
Item #16 Cozy Fall Basket
$40

This amazing gift basket includes: Stella Rosa wine, a pot holder, hand towel, chocolate, carmels, $25 Visa Gift Card, scented candle, vanilla bath salts, a holiday gnome, Avon gold bracelet set, Avon gold ring set, Avon hand lotion, Avon samples, a mini ceramic casserole dish, cozy football socks, and a wine freezer cooling cup.


Donated by: Women of the Armed Forces

Value: $120

Item #17 'Walking Dead Memorial' item
Item #17 'Walking Dead Memorial'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture, picture was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #18 A Date Night Escape item
Item #18 A Date Night Escape
$80

Special occasion or just a reason to get away, this one night stay at Grand Falls Casino is the perfect gift! Let her really feel the love with a $100 gift card to the Nail Lounge! Top it off with a bottle of bubbly.


Donated by: Grand Falls Casino & the Nail Lounge

Value: $370

Item #19 Edward Jones Party Pack item
Item #19 Edward Jones Party Pack
$35

Experience convenience and durability with the Igloo Terrain Cooler, featuring a large main compartment accessible via a dual zippered opening and a top hatch for quick access. This cooler is equipped with 6 oack of Busch Light, 8 16oz Michalob Ultra, and 2 Basecamp Stainless Steel Icey Can & Bottle Insulators​.


Donated by: Travis Schuring at Edward Jones

Value: $100

Item #20 Silencer Central Package (3) item
Item #20 Silencer Central Package (3)
$200

Featured in this package is the SoLo 22, a high quality .22 LR sound suppressor constructed entirely of aircraft grade aluminum and is anodized matte black.


The $345 value of the certificate can also be used to upgrade to a banish suppressor.


This basket also includes a 3-D printed Marine Corps Globe and Anchor magnet, decal, and 250th Marine Corps birthday watch.


Donated by: Silencer Central & Josh Siferd

Value: $420

Item #21 King Skull Challenge Coin Display item
Item #21 King Skull Challenge Coin Display
$90

This beautiful American flag styled challenge coin display stand is perfect for the collector! Let your challenge coins shine on a piece worthy of displaying them!


Donated by: King Skull

Value: $225

Item #22 Panacea Mead, Glasses & Stand item
Item #22 Panacea Mead, Glasses & Stand
$25

Sit back and get ready to sip in style! This stylish wine rack and glasses stand comes fully loaded with 2 bottles of Panacea mead!


Donated by: Lori Ekrich & Panacea Meadery

Value: $70

Item #23 Stampede Hockey Night Out item
Item #23 Stampede Hockey Night Out
$60

Ready for an couples night out? Go eat and drink at the Crooked Pint then head on over for an exciting Stampede hockey game! This basket includes a voucher for 4 grey level tickets to any home game during the 2025 -2026 regular season and $100 to the Crooked Pint.


Donated by: Stampede Hockey & the Crooked Pint

Value: $150

Item #24 'Yellow Footprints' item
Item #24 'Yellow Footprints'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture, this memorable picture was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #25 Sweets for my Sweetie item
Item #25 Sweets for my Sweetie
$55

Something your honey will surely enjoy! This 'sweet' basket includes a 45 minute massage from Tru Massage Therapy, farm fresh honey from ND, a honey pot, a $10 gift card to Eileen's Cookies, and a unique ceramic chicken water pitcher.


Donated by: Tru Massage Therapy & Eileen's Cookies

Value: $135

Item #26 Guided Ice Fishing Package (1) item
$235

SD Bearded Pointers & Fishing Guide Service LLC is Proudly Veteran Owned & Operated.

This certificate entiles the bearer to a single one day (8 hour) fishing trip. Fishing trip must be booked by Dec 15th, 2025 for fishing between December 26, 2025 and February 28, 2026 to redeem this certificate. Bearer may bring one additional guest at 50% off normal rates.
Snobear Ice Fishing Guided Trip for 1 Person in the Beautiful Glacial Lakes Region of Northeast South Dakota.


•Gear, Tackle, Rods, Electronics are provided

• Heated Mobile SnoBear for Maximum Comfort


'Sunset Encounter' Prairie Chicken picture also included in this package.


Donated by: Bearded Pointers & Fishing LLC

Value: $800

Item #27 Edward Jones Wine Package item
Item #27 Edward Jones Wine Package
$30

This fun basket includes a bottle of J. Lohr, a bottle of Stella Rosa, 2 insulated tumblers and an insulated cooler bag. Perfect for keeping your wine chilled at Summer parties!


The Igloo Stowe Tote Cooler features a zippered opening to the large main compartment, dual side mesh pockets for water bottles and other belongings, and a front zippered pocket for additional storage.


Donated by: Travis Schuring at Edward Jones

Value: $75

Item #28 Silencer Central Package (4) item
Item #28 Silencer Central Package (4)
$165

Featured in this package is the SoLo 22, a high quality .22 LR sound suppressor constructed entirely of aircraft grade aluminum and is anodized matte black.


The $345 value of the certificate can also be used to upgrade to a banish suppressor.


This basket also includes a Marine Corps Globe & Anchor magnet, decal and Marine Corps bath rug.


Donated by: Silencer Central and Josh Siferd

Value: $400

Item #29 Dinner and Drinks item
Item #29 Dinner and Drinks
$65

Let the enjoyment begin with this metal wine rack that is fully loaded with 2 bottles of Panacea Mead and $100 in gift cards to Chud's Pub and Grub!


Donated by: Chud's Pub and Grub & Panacea Meadery

Value: $160

Item #30 'Sunrise at Iwo Jima Memorial' item
Item #30 'Sunrise at Iwo Jima Memorial'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. This stunning photo was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin

Value: $50

Item #31 Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven item
Item #31 Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven
$180

Simple enough to be your first outdoor pizza oven. Powerful enough to be your last! Pi Prime combines the ease of propane with powerful demi-dome heating technology, so you can crank out artisan-level pizzas and more for friends and family in as little as 90 seconds.


Donated by: Tom and Jaimi Verhey

Value: $450

Item #32 Seiko Speedtimer Solar Watch item
Item #32 Seiko Speedtimer Solar Watch
$370

Limited edition Seiko Watch numbered 925 of 4000 made.


Designed for the 40th anniversary of the first analog quartz chronograph. Uniquely designed with a warm charcoal gray base and black accents with a twist. Made for the ultimate adventurer!


The Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Solar SFJ005P1 Limited Edition is part of the iconic Speedtimer line and Seiko has taken the classic design and updated it with a contemporary flair and materials. Of course the watch is water resistant to 100m and the beautiful dial is protected by a sapphire crystal. The movement powering all this is the Seiko Cal. 8A50 chronograph movement, which is solar powered and accurate to approximately 15 seconds per month and a battery life up to 6 months.


Donated by: Gunderson's

Value:$925

Item #33 Sailor Jerry Bags Game Set item
Item #33 Sailor Jerry Bags Game Set
$95

These Sailor Jerry themed cornhole boards will be the perfect addition at your backyard parties!


Donated by: RNDC

Value: $240

Item #34 Hostess with the Mostest item
Item #34 Hostess with the Mostest
$50

This basket includes 3 pieces from the Celebrating Home Stoneware Collection tray set. It comes with a unique seashell shaped serving tray, double bean pot, veggie dip platter and a bottle of Panacea Mead. ​


Donated by: Anonymous

Value: $125

Item #35 Nutcracker Holiday Basket item
Item #35 Nutcracker Holiday Basket
$35

This basket is just in time for the upcoming holidays! With nuts and a bottle of mead included, you're all set for a cozy night by a fire!


Donated by: Dean Kurtz

Value: $95

Item #36 'School of Infantry' item
Item #36 'School of Infantry'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value:$50

Item #37 Pendleton Acrylic & Wood Wall Decor item
Item #37 Pendleton Acrylic & Wood Wall Decor
$65

This beautiful, wood and acrylic piece is a one-of-a-kind! Featuring pieces of a broken Pendleton Whiskey bottle and Pendleton belt buckle, this unique piece is a true conversation starter!


Donated by: Grains and Grapes

Value: $165

Item #38 Tito's Cooler & T-shirts item
Item #38 Tito's Cooler & T-shirts
$75

This Tito's package consists of a 54 Quart Titos Vodka Classic Metal Cooler and two T-shirts, size Small and XL.


Donated by: RNDC

Value: $ 240

Item #39 Wooden Wine Rack Holder with Wine item
Item #39 Wooden Wine Rack Holder with Wine
$65

This beautiful hand-crafted wooden wine display stand is the perfect gift for any wine enthusiast!

Wine included:

• Chateau St. Jean

• Rough Day Chardonnay

• Christmas Cheer (Wild Prairie)

• American Riesling


Donated by: Dean Kurtz

Value: $ 165

Item #40 Mini Spa Day Package item
Item #40 Mini Spa Day Package
$90

Ready, set, relax! This package will have your lady relaxed in no time with a 60 minute massage, Infrared Sauna, Hydrotherapy Massage & Deep Tissue Chair Massage! Plus all the fixins for an Italian style pasta dinner!


Donated by: Relax on Your Time

Value: $230

Item #41 Coors LED Sign item
Item #41 Coors LED Sign
$65

This lighted Coors sign is the perfect addition to any Man Cave! ​


Donated by: Coors

Value: $155

Item #42 Silencer Cental Package (5) item
Item #42 Silencer Cental Package (5)
$165

Featured in this package is the SoLo 22, a high quality .22 LR sound suppressor constructed entirely of aircraft grade aluminum and is anodized matte black.


The $345 value of the certificate can also be used to upgrade to a banish suppressor.


This basket also includes a 250th commemorative Marine Corps watch, decal and Marine Corps sign.


Donated by: Silencer Cental

Value: $400

Item #43 Coors Golf Bag item
Item #43 Coors Golf Bag
$50

Hit the links in style! The bag is 3' tall, with a 10 inch 14-way divider club organization system. Easy-lift handle. 10 pockets, including velour-lined valuables pocket, cooler pocket, and two full-length apparel pockets with a single carry strap.


Donated by: Coors

Value: $125

Item #44 'EGA" item
Item #44 'EGA"
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #45 Guided Ice Fishing Package (2) item
Item #45 Guided Ice Fishing Package (2)
$235

SD Bearded Pointers & Fishing Guide Service LLC is Proudly Veteran Owned & Operated.

This certificate entiles the bearer to a single one day (8 hour) fishing trip. Fishing trip must be booked by Dec 15th, 2025 for fishing between December 26, 2025 and February 28, 2026 to redeem this certificate. Bearer may bring one additional guest at 50% off normal rates.
Snobear Ice Fishing Guided Trip for 1 Person in the Beautiful Glacial Lakes Region of Northeast South Dakota.


•Gear, Tackle, Rods, Electronics are provided

• Heated Mobile SnoBear for Maximum Comfort


'Swirling Walleyes' by Larry Green also included in this package.


Donated by: Bearded Pointers & Fishing LLC

Value: $800

Item #46 Horse Soldier Bourbon & Logo Hat item
Item #46 Horse Soldier Bourbon & Logo Hat
$55

This traditional and award-winning Premium Straight Bourbon Whiskey is undeniably smooth. It’s made from small batches of 4 year old bourbon and non-chill filtered to provide a full-bodied and decadent finish.


THE ORIGINS OF HORSE SOLDER
The story begins at ground zero.
The Horse Soldier Bourbon story is woven into the fabric of one of America's most historic moments. Just days after 9/11, elite teams of Green Berets were inserted into Afghanistan, some on horseback. Dubbed the "Horse Soldiers", their exploits were retold: in the Hollywood blockbuster 12 strong, the CNN documentary "Legion of Brothers", and memorialized by America's Response Monument located at Ground Zero in New York City.


Donated by: Mary Yungeburg

Value: $ 130

Item #47 Soul Massage Package item
Item #47 Soul Massage Package
$140

Need a little soul therapy? This basket has it all! Featuring, a mini facial and 60-minute massage with lots of Mad Hippie goodies for your skin and face!


Donated by: Soul Massage and Skin Boutique

Value: $ 345

Item #48 Marine Corps Tribute Basket item
Item #48 Marine Corps Tribute Basket
$65

This Marine tribute basket includes 'Always Remembered, Never Forgotten' picture, etched Jefferson Reserve Bourbon, and a cool 3-D printed magnetic globe and anchor!


Donated by: RNDC, Josh Siferd, and Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $200

Item #49 TUN Tavern 1775 Membership item
Item #49 TUN Tavern 1775 Membership
$90

Want a paid lifetime Membership to the Tun Tavern 1775 Club?! This package provides 1 paid membership for the winner of this package.


Memberships to the 1775 club provide funds to help rebuild the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia.


Benefits Include:

  • Official 1775 Club Member T-shirt
    • Mailed to you after the Marine Corps Ball
  • Official 1775 Club Member Certificate
    • Mailed to you after the Marine Corps Ball
  • Official 1775 Club Member Coin
    • Once The Tun® is open, present your 1775 Club Member Coin between 17:00 to 18:00 (5-6 p.m.) to receive the 12-oz. Tun Ale (or a non-alcoholic beverage) for 75 cents.
  • Your name added to the 1775 Club page on The Tun Legacy Foundation, Inc.
  • “Member only” access and seating locations for special events.

Donated by: In Memory of Gene Heller

Value: $225

Item #50 Ruger Max-9 item
Item #50 Ruger Max-9
$215

Whether you're new to firearms ownership, or you've been an enthusiast for years, the versatile MAX-9 is sure to meet your personal protection needs. Comfortable enough to conceal in an inside the waistband holster or pocket holster, this micro-sized pistol has it all - without compromising on capacity or features. This Ruger Max-9 comes optic ready with one 12 round magazine.


Donated by: Blue Collar Tactical

Value: $440

Item #51 'CH53 Head-on' item
Item #51 'CH53 Head-on'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. This stunning picture was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #52 Hot Air Balloon Ride for 3 item
Item #52 Hot Air Balloon Ride for 3
$400

Explore Sioux Falls from above with a Hot Air Balloon Ride for up to 3 passengers!


This amazing experience is weather permitting: wind speed, rain, storms in surrounding area, cloud ceiling, ect. The winner will have 1-year to use the certificate.


*up to 600 pounds, depending on temperature.


Donated by: Alex Augustad owner of August Sky

Value: $1000

Item #53 Men's Grooming Package item
Item #53 Men's Grooming Package
$50

Spoil your man with this deluxe package! Included are 2 certificates for a haircut and beard trim, Woody's aftershave, Woidy's mold it hair product and Woody's 3-N-1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash.


Donated by: Letti's Spot & The Cutting Lounge

Value $125

Item #54 Frank Sellin Photography Two Pack item
Item #54 Frank Sellin Photography Two Pack
$30

Picture 1. 'Bulldogs CAG'

Picture 2. 'Legacy Hornet with Vapor'

Two 16×24 framed and matted picture, photos taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $100

Item #55 Marine Care Package item
Item #55 Marine Care Package
$60

Make your Marine feel the love with this basket; including, a specially engraved bottle of Jefferson Reserve Bourbon, a pack of hot sauce from around the world and a Marine themed wall decor.


Donated by: RNDC and Folds of Honor

Value: $150

Item #56 Wine Picnic Backpack item
Item #56 Wine Picnic Backpack
$40

Ideal for concerts and outdoor events, this Stonehaven Picnic Backpack Cooler & Insulated Beverage Holder- is fully equipped for two! With a detachable insulated tote and Thermal Shield cooler section that includes: two 9" plates, cotton napkins, two sets of stainless steel flatware (fork, knife, spoon), two 8 oz. acrylic glasses, a hardwood cutting board, cheese knife, and a corkscrew!


Donated by: Bridget Myers and Panacea Meadery

Value: $140

Item #57 'VSTOL Lightning' item
Item #57 'VSTOL Lightning'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #58 Infrared Spa Package item
Item #58 Infrared Spa Package
$45

This package is Hot! Treat yourself to 1-month of unlimited infrared spa sessions at Relax on Your Time and unwind with lots of other goodies too!


Donated by: Relax on Your Time

Value: $230

Item #59 Tito's Party Pack item
Item #59 Tito's Party Pack
$20

This Tito's basket includes everything you need to get the party started! Featuring a bottle of Tito's vodka, 2 glasses, grapefruit mixer, Club soda, tonic, and other fun goodies!


Donated by: RNDC

Value: $80

Item #60 Two Pack of Black Sheep item
Item #60 Two Pack of Black Sheep
$40

Photo 1: 'Black Sheep Ascending'

Photo 2: 'Black Sheep Decending'


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $100

Item #61 Kids Party Pack item
Item #61 Kids Party Pack
$45

The kids party pack comes with 2 large Papa Murphy pizzas, a 8" bundt cake, $30 gift card to Color Me Mine, three kids games and other goodies!


Donated by: Papa Murphy's, Nothing Bundt Cake, Color Me Mine

Value: $150

Item #62 'Silent Tribute' item
Item #62 'Silent Tribute'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value:$50

Item #63 Electric Crayon Jewelry Package item
Item #63 Electric Crayon Jewelry Package
$45

This unique package has $100 jewelry gift certificate for the Electric Crayon and a $60 gift certificate to the Last Stop CD Shop.


Donated by: The Electric Crayon and Last Stop CD shop

Value: $160

Item #64 'Cincinnati Bangels' item
Item #64 'Cincinnati Bangels'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. This stunning picture was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #65 JD's House of Trophies item
Item #65 JD's House of Trophies
$60

This incredible basket includes 2 glass mugs you can have personalized, along with a knife and tumbler you can have personalized too!


Donated by: JD's House of Trophies

Value:$150

Item #66 Art of the Spirit Whiskey item
Item #66 Art of the Spirit Whiskey
$60

This label on this bottle of "Devil-Dog" Tokaji Cigar Blend whiskey from Art of the Spirits features an image of Marine LCpl Jared Schultz, who was killed in action at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these bottles goes to support veterans' groups.


Donated by: Scott Ulmer

Value: $125

Item #67 'Wake Island Avengers' item
Item #67 'Wake Island Avengers'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #68 Michalob Ultra Golf Bag item
Item #68 Michalob Ultra Golf Bag
$45

Experience the ultimate game of golf with the Michelob ULTRA Golf Bag! With its sleek design, sturdy construction, and convenient compartments, this bag will keep your clubs and essentials organized and easily accessible. Made for both style and functionality, it's the perfect companion for any golfer!


Donated by: Johnson Brothers

Value: $150

Item #69 Tattoos and Good Food item
Item #69 Tattoos and Good Food
$45

Ready for your first tattoo or looking to keep adding, this basket includes $100 gift certificate for Vishnu Bunny Tattoo and $50 to Roam Kitchen and Bar.


Donated by: Vishnu Bunny and Roam

Value: $150

Item #70 'Crusader' item
Item #70 'Crusader'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #71 Gentleman Jack Package (1) item
Item #71 Gentleman Jack Package (1)
$55

This bottle of Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey is etched with a special tribute to the 250th Marine Corps Anniversary! Also included, enjoy a hat and a Jack Daniel’s jacket that's the perfect weight and weather resistant.


Donated by: Johnson Brothers

Value: $130

Item #72 Pamper Him Basket item
Item #72 Pamper Him Basket
$65

This is the perfect way to spoil your man! Includes a 5-n1 shampoo and conditioner from the Clean Pour, 2 rocks glasses, a bottle of Blackberry Jack Daniels, and don't let him go hungry with 5 free sandwich vouchers from Pot Belly's!


Donated by: Hairapy and Pot Belly's Sandwiches

Item #73 'Fat Albert' item
Item #73 'Fat Albert'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #74 Fireball Basket item
Item #74 Fireball Basket
$65

Ready to sit down with Mark for a new tattoo? Just do him a favor and don't drink the Apple Fireball before your tattoo session!


Donated by: Electric Crayon and Big J's Roadhouse

Value: $180

Item #75 Big J's Barbecue Package item
Item #75 Big J's Barbecue Package
$55

This basket includes a fine bottle of Bulliet Bourbon and a $100 gift card for Big J's Road House.


Donated by: Big J's Road House

Value: $130

Item #76 Color Street Basket item
Item #76 Color Street Basket
$20

Ready to spend some time pampering your hands? This is the perfect basket for you! Give your nails a new look and enjoy a bottle of Panacea mead while you style it up!


Donated by: Rebecca Fritz & Panacea

Value: $75

Item #77 'Super Cobra' item
Item #77 'Super Cobra'
$20

A 16×24 framed and matted picture. Photo was taken by a local Marine.


Donated by: Frank Sellin Photography

Value: $50

Item #78 Hu Hot And Hot Tats item
Item #78 Hu Hot And Hot Tats
$45

This fun basket includes $50 in gift cards to Hu Hot and a $150 gift certificate for a tattoo with Mark at the Electric Crayon.


Donated by: Hu Hot and The Electric Crayon

Value:$200

Item #79 A Night with Heroes item
Item #79 A Night with Heroes
$35

Grab a date and come spend an evening among heroes at this upcoming event featuring Medal of honor recipient Clint Romesha! Also included in this basket are two $50 Casey's gift cards!


Donated by: The Alliance and Casey's

Value: $120

Item #80 Gentleman Jack Daniels Engraved Bottle item
Item #80 Gentleman Jack Daniels Engraved Bottle
$55

This bottle of Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey is etched with a special tribute to the 250th Marine Corps Anniversary! Also included, enjoy a hat and a Jack Daniel’s jacket that's the perfect weight and weather resistant.


Donated by: Johnson Brothers

Value: $130

Item #81 'Ask Me What I Was' item
Item #81 'Ask Me What I Was'
$65

Beautiful hand-crafted wooden decor and bottle of Jefferson Reserve Bourbon.


Donated by: Knothead Woodworking & RNDC

Value: $160



