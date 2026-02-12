25/26 End Season Additional Saturdays Prior Vendor

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About this event
This is for one spot at Saturday Feb 14
This is for one Spot for Saturday Feb 28th
5350 W Bell Rd Glendale AZ
One spot for Saturday March 14
5350 W Bell Rd Glendale AZ
This is for one spot Saturday March 28
5350 W Bell Rd Glendale AZ
Select twice if you need two spots
This is for one spot Saturday April 11. If you'd like two spots select twice
One spot for Saturday April 25. If you'd like two spots select twice.
$
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