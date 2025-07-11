25/26 OHHSBB Meal Sponsor Options

All day hydration and staying cool before, in-between and after performances. Serving 50+ students plus staff. You will receive additional recognition on our website and during these trips via social media.
Carbs for energy, fruits for cooling off and natural caffeine/sugar. Serving 50+ students plus staff. You will receive additional recognition on our website and during these trips via social media.
A freshly cooked meal by the boosters is better than fast food. Serving 50+ students plus staff. You will receive additional recognition on our website and during these trips via social media.
A freshly cooked meal by the boosters is better than fast food. Serving 50+ students plus staff. You will receive additional recognition on our website and during these trips via social media.
This covers everything for the whole day: drinks, snacks, brunch/lunch and dinner. A freshly cooked meal by the boosters is better than fast food. Serving 50 students plus staff. You will receive additional recognition on our website and during these trips via social media.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing