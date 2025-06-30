25/26 OHHSBB Patron Add-on/Upgrades

Proudly display your support for your student with a personalized OHHS Band & Guard yard sign. *NOTE: This is only available to parent/legal guardian of student. Personalization form link will be in your "thank you email" to gather design preference, student info and photo.





Comes with stake. Allow max of 2 weeks for production and pick up. Must be local to pick up.



NOTE: All individuals who donate $100+ will automatically receive a General Band & Guard Support yard sign but may choose to upgrade or add on a personalized banner if they'd like.