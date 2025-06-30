25/26 OHHSBB Patron Add-on/Upgrades

Parents/family members of class of 2026 seniors may choose to place a senior ad/shout out in the End of Year Band Concert or Guard Winter Showcase programs.
NOTE: All senior parents who donate as a Patron ($100+) will automatically receive 1/2 a page but may choose to upgrade if they'd like.
Parents/family members of class of 2026 seniors may choose to place a senior ad/shout out in the End of Year Band Concert or Guard Winter Showcase programs.
NOTE: All senior parents who donate as a Patron ($100+) will automatically receive 1/2 a page but may choose to upgrade if they'd like.
Parents/family members of class of 2026 seniors may choose to place a senior ad/shout out in the End of Year Band Concert or Guard Winter Showcase programs.
NOTE: All senior parents who donate as a Patron ($100+) will automatically receive 1/2 a page but may choose to upgrade if they'd like.
Proudly display your support for the OHHS Band & Guard with a yard sign. Comes with stake. Allow max of 2 weeks for production and pick up. Must be local to pick up.
NOTE: All individuals who donate $100+ will automatically receive a General Band & Guard Support yard sign.
Proudly display your support for your student with a personalized OHHS Band & Guard yard sign. *NOTE: This is only available to parent/legal guardian of student. Personalization form link will be in your "thank you email" to gather design preference, student info and photo.
Comes with stake. Allow max of 2 weeks for production and pick up. Must be local to pick up.
NOTE: All individuals who donate $100+ will automatically receive a General Band & Guard Support yard sign but may choose to upgrade or add on a personalized banner if they'd like.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing