25/26 PTO Membership & Directory Information

No expiration
25-26 Membership fee is $10.00.
Your membership also includes access to volunteer opportunities within the school and the ability to vote during meetings.
** In the Order Summary for checkout, the optional platform contribution DOES NOT go to SAES, but to Zeffy.
You are able to enter a custom amount. **
25-26 Membership fee is $10 + a one-time donation of $25 to the PTO. Last year, the PTO spent approximately $40 per child and this helps offset those costs.
Are you annoyed by fundraising? We completely understand.
25-26 Membership fee + one-time $50 PTO donation to help fund future purchases such as field trips, socials, t-shirts, and Titan Trail transportation.
