2025 Westerville South Marching Band Registration

Join Westerville South Instrumental Music Boosters (WSIMB)! We are an active, hard-working, yet fun group of parents and guardians that are here to help the Band, and we want YOU to join us!! Your official WSIMB membership ensures that you are a voting member of this amazing group, and are included in our WSIMB communications. We provide financial and volunteer support to all instrumental music programs. This is largely seen during Marching Band season in the form of arranging and serving meals, organizing fundraisers to keep family costs down, chaperoning, maintaining equipment and its transportation, party planning, cleaning and repairing uniforms, you name it!! We also fund field trips and scholarships! Meetings are held monthly. This $10 covers the basic Family Membership. If you are able though, please consider an additional (10? 25? 50? $100?...?) monetary donation below. 100% of your donations below will go to help the bands, and Zeffy will generate a receipt for you for tax purposes. Thank You!!