2025 Westerville South Marching Band Registration

Please use this option to continue on your payment plan. Just advance the $10 increment up to the desired amount for this payment.
Band registration fees cover many items including but not limited to: all of band camp (including its instruction, food, and social activities), meals and snacks throughout the season, bus transportation to football games and band competitions, one 'show shirt' per student each season, etc. This fee also covers one set of summer uniforms (athletic shorts and t-shirt) for first-time participants to keep for future years. Fall uniforms are assigned for the season. They are property of the band and should remain at school. Students are responsible for providing their own long black socks and marching band shoes (see below). Note: Guard members may have other small items they are asked to purchase. Payment Plans available as needed, upon request. Please Talk to our treasurer directly or email: [email protected]
Unless you are in guard, these black band shoes are required. However, you may reuse previous years' shoes if they still fit and are in good condition. Make sure to try on the sample shoes available at school and have uniforms note the size you need to order. Your actual shoes will then be delivered to the school and distributed at a later date. ALSO! There may be a selection of used shoes that have been donated back to the band that can be yours free if you find a fit. (Again, Color Guard shoes are handled separately)
Guard Members only! Make sure to try on the sample shoes available at school and have uniforms note the size you need to order. Your actual shoes will then be delivered to the school and distributed at a later date. You may reuse previous years' shoes if they still fit and are in good condition.
Join Westerville South Instrumental Music Boosters (WSIMB)! We are an active, hard-working, yet fun group of parents and guardians that are here to help the Band, and we want YOU to join us!! Your official WSIMB membership ensures that you are a voting member of this amazing group, and are included in our WSIMB communications. We provide financial and volunteer support to all instrumental music programs. This is largely seen during Marching Band season in the form of arranging and serving meals, organizing fundraisers to keep family costs down, chaperoning, maintaining equipment and its transportation, party planning, cleaning and repairing uniforms, you name it!! We also fund field trips and scholarships! Meetings are held monthly. This $10 covers the basic Family Membership. If you are able though, please consider an additional (10? 25? 50? $100?...?) monetary donation below. 100% of your donations below will go to help the bands, and Zeffy will generate a receipt for you for tax purposes. Thank You!!
5 inch, Westerville South Marching Band waterproof decal in red, white, and black. Great for your window, car, binder, water jug, whatever! Optional Customization (seen on this example as BLAIR).
