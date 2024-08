WE NEED YOUR HELP for Osuna-fumi Shinkoku 88 Temple Virtual Pilgrimage





To register as a volunteer:





Please select the date and the time slot that would work for you and click submit. You can select multiple slots. There will be multiple roles and positions available. Let us know when you arrive what you'd like to do.





Thank you in advance for your continued support for our temple.





We're looking forward to seeing you there!





🙏Taijo

Ven. Taijo Imanaka

Head Priest