2024 WSI Trivia Night

This year, we're returning to Lucky Lab on Quimby to enjoy pizza and a brew, meet with friends, and play trivia.





We have more to celebrate than ever. The WSI community has helped over 50 students attend high school. And in 2024, a record five of our recent high school graduates will join university. We will share stories of their success and raise money to help the next cohort of students earn their education. Please join us to show your support.





Where: Lucky Lab Brewing, 1945 NW Quimby, Portland

When: Saturday, May 18, 5:30pm

How much: $40 advance / $45 at the door (includes pizza & salad buffet)

Here is more information ... The new group of girls on their first day of high school, February 2024