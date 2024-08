Come celebrate 22 years of All Aboard! Food, Drinks, and Fun provided for all!

This is a FREE event!

Drop off no later than 10:30 AM

Pick up no later than 1:30 PM

RSVP by September 9, 2024.

Picnic will be held at:

American Legion Park

145 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA 98201

We hope to see you there!