5 tickets for $20 Raffle bundle

Here

These are raffle tickets for our many cool raffle prizes available for you to have your chance to win!

Earth Day Fun Day is our annual fundraiser for 2024, the event where we try to raise as much money as we can to support our organization, general operating costs and programming.





Tickets are $5 for ONE ticket, $20 for FIVE tickets. The more tickets you buy, the better chance your name gets picked. All proceeds benefit Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley.

is more information ...Raffle prizes listed below:





Wegmans $100 value gift card!

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ANIMAL FREE circus $102 value

2 tickets for Nov. 2, 2024 7pm at PPL Center Allentown, PA.

Fluffy Butt Rescue $160 value! one night of glamping in the Bell Tent with smore fixins,' firewood and time to spend with Fluffy Butt's rescued residents! (recommended 2 humans stay, but can fit up to 4 two to sleep on the floor).

Civic Theatre of Allentown $150 value! entertainment package includes:

4-film tickets

2-live theater tickets

2 -popcorn vouchers

4- drink tickets

Butterhead Kitchen Value $140! two seats at a community table event or two seats towards a private event ! Make it a date night

Desserts By Taryn value $60 one dozen custom designed sugar cookies (winner chooses how they want their cookies decorated)! Great gift for birthday, anniversary, baby shower, etc.

511 Farm Sanctuary value $70. Enjoy a private tour of the sanctuary and its residents and a complimentary vegan dessert provided. This is a two hour time slot of your choice of day and time, to be arranged one week in advance with the sanctuary. BYO vegan picnic basket and blanket! Make it a sweet compassionate afternoon getaway for two!