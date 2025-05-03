Knights of Columbus Council 18256's Annual Seminarian Raffle 2025

Knights of Columbus take pride in supporting our Nevada Seminarians. Our goal is to establish lasting relationship with our Seminarians and support them as they devote their life to our faith.









Tickets go on sale January 2025 through March 2025 The raffle will be held on May 3, 2025!













1st Prize - $1,000

2nd Prize - $300

3rd Prize - $200

4th Prize - $100

5th Prize - $75





MUST READ



Per NRS 462.180 and Regulations 4A.050 which requires ticket purchasers be physically present and a legal resident in NEVADA at the time of purchase if not, any potential winnings are subject to forfeiture if the purchaser is determined to have violated Nevada laws or regulations.









Thank you for supporting our prospective

Nevada Seminarians!









Please reach out to Seminarian Chairman PWST Tom Villardi for all your raffle ticket inquires.

EMAIL [email protected] OR CALL (562) 569-2754