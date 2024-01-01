🎉 Join the Black Entertainment Museum Foundation (BEMU) Raffle! 🎉





Support the Future of Cultural Preservation with BEMU!

At the Black Entertainment Museum Foundation (BEMU), we are dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich history and contributions of Black entertainers. Now, we need your help to take our mission to the next level!





What's the Goal?

Our current focus is to acquire the customization of our Mobile Unit, a crucial tool for bringing the magic of Black entertainment history directly to communities nationwide. By customizing this unit, we can enhance its capacity to educate, inspire, and engage audiences of all ages.





How You Can Help:

Participate in our raffle and make a difference! Every ticket purchase directly contributes to the customization of our Mobile Unit. With your support, we can ensure that the stories and legacies of Black entertainers continue to shine brightly for generations to come.





What Can You Win?

Here is more information ...