Fortitude Leadership Academy is thrilled to announce a 50/50 Raffle to raise funds for various projects that support our mission. By purchasing raffle entries, you have a chance to win 50% of the total funds raised. This is an exciting opportunity to not only support a great cause but also potentially take home a substantial cash prize. The drawing will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Don't miss out on your chance to win big while making a positive impact—get your entries today!