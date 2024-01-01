Gujarat Day Celebration (IACRF and GCA Event)

May 1st is celebrated as Gujarat Foundation Day because on that day in 1960, the state of Gujarat was officially formed. Gujarat was a part of the Bombay State before 1960 and was carved out along with the territories of Amdavad, Kutch and Saurashtra.





On May 5th, Indo American Cultural and Religious foundation (IACRF) and Gujarati Cultural Association of Arizona (GCA) are celebrating Gujarat Foundation Day commemorates the establishment of our beautiful state.





There will be wonderful Program covering Folk songs, garba, dance, jokes, Information on Gujarat State and many more fun filled items.