lluminating the Path: The Intersection of AI and Masonic Wisdom

The Sovereign Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Puerto Rico is pleased to invite you to a reception benefiting the George Washington Masonic Memorial, taking place on August 31, 2024 at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia.

Gala Itinerary:

: The evening will commence with a brief reception. AI and Freemasonry Panel : Engage with influential leaders from both the technological and Masonic realms. Join us for discussions with prominent CEOs from the AI, financial, defense, and intelligence sectors.

: Engage with influential leaders from both the technological and Masonic realms. Join us for discussions with prominent CEOs from the AI, financial, defense, and intelligence sectors. The reception will continue until 11:00 PM.

Join us for an evening of insightful discussions and elegant networking as we explore the synergy between Artificial Intelligence and Masonic principles.