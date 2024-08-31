lluminating the Path: The Intersection of AI and Masonic Wisdom

The Sovereign Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Puerto Rico is pleased to invite you to a reception benefiting the George Washington Masonic Memorial, taking place on August 31, 2024 at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia.
Gala Itinerary:
- 6:00 PM: The evening will commence with a brief reception.
- AI and Freemasonry Panel: Engage with influential leaders from both the technological and Masonic realms. Join us for discussions with prominent CEOs from the AI, financial, defense, and intelligence sectors.
- The reception will continue until 11:00 PM.
Join us for an evening of insightful discussions and elegant networking as we explore the synergy between Artificial Intelligence and Masonic principles.