Genesee Community Charter School

Hosted by

Genesee Community Charter School

About this event

Genesee Community Charter Schools 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

Harro East Ballroom 155 N Chestnut St

Rochester, NY 14604, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

A full evening including live student performances, a generosity auction, artisanal hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts

Quarter-Century Visionary
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

VIP Seating (two 8 top tables), Named Presenting Sponsor, Full-Page ad in program, logo on all printed and digital materials, welcome remarks or branded message, logo on step-and-repeat photo backdrop, Logo on screen

Silver Jubilee Trailblazer
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP Seating (one 8 top table), Half -page ad in program, logo on all printed and digital materials, verbal recognition during event, dessert sponsor signage, Logo on screen

Legacy Pathfinder
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved seating for 6, Quarter-page ad in program, Logo on website, verbal recognition during event, Logo on screen

Next Chapter Champion
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Gala Tickets, Quarter-page ad in program, Logo on website, Logo on screen

Community Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 Gala Tickets, Logo or ad in program

Classroom Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Gala Tickets, name listed in program, name on website

Crew Sponsor
$500

Name listed in program, No Gala ticket

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