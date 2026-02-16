Genesee Community Charter Schools 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Rochester, NY 14604, USA
A full evening including live student performances, a generosity auction, artisanal hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts
VIP Seating (two 8 top tables), Named Presenting Sponsor, Full-Page ad in program, logo on all printed and digital materials, welcome remarks or branded message, logo on step-and-repeat photo backdrop, Logo on screen
VIP Seating (one 8 top table), Half -page ad in program, logo on all printed and digital materials, verbal recognition during event, dessert sponsor signage, Logo on screen
Reserved seating for 6, Quarter-page ad in program, Logo on website, verbal recognition during event, Logo on screen
4 Gala Tickets, Quarter-page ad in program, Logo on website, Logo on screen
3 Gala Tickets, Logo or ad in program
2 Gala Tickets, name listed in program, name on website
Name listed in program, No Gala ticket
$
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