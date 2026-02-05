25th Anniversary Gala in Honor of Dr. Christopher B. Davis

About this event
901 Cordova Station Ave. Cordova TN, 38018
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Purchase the entire table for your group or organization. Table seats 10 people.
Table for 10
Logo on Screen
Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets$250 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship Fund at St. Paul
Table of 10
Logo on Screen
Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets$500 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship at St. Paul
Table of 10
Logo on Screen
Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets$1000 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship at St. Paul
Table of 10
Logo on Screen
Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets
$1500 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship at St. Paul
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!