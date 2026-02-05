Saint Paul Baptist Church

Hosted by

Saint Paul Baptist Church

About this event

25th Anniversary Gala in Honor of Dr. Christopher B. Davis

Esplanade Memphis

901 Cordova Station Ave. Cordova TN, 38018

Individual Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table Buyout
$1,000

Purchase the entire table for your group or organization. Table seats 10 people.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Table for 10

Logo on Screen

Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets$250 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship Fund at St. Paul

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Table of 10

Logo on Screen 

Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets$500 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship at St. Paul

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Table of 10

Logo on Screen 

Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets$1000 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship at St. Paul

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Table of 10

Logo on Screen 

Listed as sponsor in Digital Assets

$1500 contributed towards establishment of CBD Legacy Scholarship at St. Paul

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