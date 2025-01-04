25th Anniversary Gala - Sponsorship Form

205 Executive Dr

Newark, DE 19702, USA

Sigma Legacy Sponsor item
Sigma Legacy Sponsor
$2,000
Full-Page Ad in the program booklet (premium placement: inside front cover, inside back cover, or back cover). Digital Ad: Full-slide ad displayed prominently in rotation (multiple rotations). Reserved VIP Table of 8 with priority seating and Sigma-themed table décor. Opportunity to include branded items or materials in swag bags. Verbal acknowledgment and on-stage introduction during the program. Logo featured on event signage, promotional materials, and chapter social media. Commemorative plaque honoring sponsorship support.
Brotherhood Champion Sponsor item
Brotherhood Champion Sponsor
$1,300
Full-Page Ad in the program booklet. Digital Ad: Full-slide ad included in rotation during the event. Reserved seating for 4 guests at a preferred table. Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags. Verbal acknowledgment during the program. Logo featured on event signage and promotional materials.
Community Builder Sponsor item
Community Builder Sponsor
$700
Half-Page Ad in the program booklet. Digital Ad: Full-slide ad included in rotation during the event. Reserved seating for 2 guests. Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Service Partner Sponsor item
Service Partner Sponsor
$400
Quarter-Page Ad in the program booklet. Digital Ad: Full-slide ad included in rotation during the event. Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Friend of the Foundation Sponsor item
Friend of the Foundation Sponsor
$100
Name listed in the program booklet under "Friends of the Sigma Cares Foundation.” Digital Ad: Name/logo included in a shared slide during the event.
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Full Page item
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Full Page
$125
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program Full page 5.5" x 8.5" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Half Page item
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Half Page
$100
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program Half page 5.5" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Quarter Page item
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Quarter Page
$75
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program Quarter page 2.75" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Name Listing item
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Name Listing
$50
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program Name listed as an event patron in physical booklet
Digital Ad Only item
Digital Ad Only
$50
16:9 Digital Advertisement to be displayed throughout program
Ad Booklet Only: Full Page item
Ad Booklet Only: Full Page
$100
Full page 5.5" x 8.5" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Booklet Only: Half-Page item
Ad Booklet Only: Half-Page
$60
Half page 5.5" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Booklet Only: Quarter Page item
Ad Booklet Only: Quarter Page
$40
Quarter page 2.75" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Booklet: Name Listing item
Ad Booklet: Name Listing
$10
Name listed as a patron in physical booklet
In-Kind Donation item
In-Kind Donation
free
For info on how to support, please contact us.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing