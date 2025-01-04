25th Anniversary Gala - Sponsorship Form

Full-Page Ad in the program booklet (premium placement: inside front cover, inside back cover, or back cover).
Digital Ad: Full-slide ad displayed prominently in rotation (multiple rotations).
Reserved VIP Table of 8 with priority seating and Sigma-themed table décor.
Opportunity to include branded items or materials in swag bags.
Verbal acknowledgment and on-stage introduction during the program.
Logo featured on event signage, promotional materials, and chapter social media.
Commemorative plaque honoring sponsorship support.
Brotherhood Champion Sponsor
$1,300
Full-Page Ad in the program booklet.
Digital Ad: Full-slide ad included in rotation during the event.
Reserved seating for 4 guests at a preferred table.
Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags.
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Logo featured on event signage and promotional materials.
Community Builder Sponsor
$700
Half-Page Ad in the program booklet.
Digital Ad: Full-slide ad included in rotation during the event.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Service Partner Sponsor
$400
Quarter-Page Ad in the program booklet.
Digital Ad: Full-slide ad included in rotation during the event.
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Friend of the Foundation Sponsor
$100
Name listed in the program booklet under "Friends of the Sigma Cares Foundation.”
Digital Ad: Name/logo included in a shared slide during the event.
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Full Page
$125
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program
Full page 5.5" x 8.5" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Half Page
$100
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program
Half page 5.5" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Quarter Page
$75
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program
Quarter page 2.75" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Combo: Digital Ad + Name Listing
$50
16:9 Digital Ad Displayed throughout the program
Name listed as an event patron in physical booklet
Digital Ad Only
$50
16:9 Digital Advertisement to be displayed throughout program
Ad Booklet Only: Full Page
$100
Full page 5.5" x 8.5" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Booklet Only: Half-Page
$60
Half page 5.5" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
Ad Booklet Only: Quarter Page
$40
Quarter page 2.75" x 4.25" advertisement in physical booklet
