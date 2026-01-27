Extolling Excellence Foundation For Service And Scholarship

Hosted by

Extolling Excellence Foundation For Service And Scholarship

About this event

25th Anniversary Scholarship Gala, Royalty in Black: Honoring the Legacy of Black Icons — An Evening of Couture and Culture

2555 Shell Rd

Brooklyn, NY 11223, USA

Legacy Guest Pass
$250

Your Legacy Guest Pass general admission ticket includes cocktail hour, five hours of entertainment, a formally seated three-course meal, inspiring gala honoree ceremony, and dancing to close out the night. All sales final. NO REFUNDS.

Icon Circle – Table for 10
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Claim your limited exclusive Icon Circle table for 10 and enjoy full access to the evening’s experiences: cocktail hour, five hours of live entertainment, access to the VIP only area, a formal seated three-course dinner, the gala honoree ceremony, and dancing all night. Share the music, the food, and the fun with your crew by your side. All sales final. NO REFUNDS.


Full Page Ad
$150

Make a bold statement and celebrate 25 years of excellence with a full-page tribute that gives you the space to showcase your message, photos, and brand. Your ad will be displayed during the gala program and on event screens.


Size: 8.5 in (W) × 11 in (H)

Orientation: Vertical


Half Page Ad
$100

Share your support and congratulations with a half-page ad that highlights your message while standing out in the commemorative journal. Your ad will be displayed during the gala program and on event screens.


Size: 8.5 in (W) × 5.5 in (H)

Orientation: Horizontal

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Join the celebration with a quarter-page congratulatory message and show your support for 25 years of service and scholarship.  Your ad will be displayed during the gala program and on event screens.


Size: 4.25 in (W) × 5.5 in (H)

Orientation: Vertical


Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

Eight complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, two full-page advertisements in the official gala journal, logo branding in the event slideshow, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, distribution of promotional materials to gala guests, and access to the VIP Lounge for dignitaries, honorees, and special guests.


Sapphire Sponsor
$10,000

Four complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, two full-page advertisements in the official gala journal, logo branding in the event slideshow, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, distribution of promotional materials to gala guests, and VIP Lounge access.

Silver Sponsor
$7,500

Three complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, one full-page advertisement in the official gala journal, logo branding in the event slideshow, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, and VIP Lounge access.


Pearl Sponsor
$5,000

Two complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, one full-page advertisement in the official gala journal, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, and VIP Lounge access.


Dove Sponsor
$2,500

One complimentary gala ticket with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, one full-page advertisement in the official gala journal, and social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!