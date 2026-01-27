25th Anniversary Scholarship Gala, Royalty in Black: Honoring the Legacy of Black Icons — An Evening of Couture and Culture

About this event
Your Legacy Guest Pass general admission ticket includes cocktail hour, five hours of entertainment, a formally seated three-course meal, inspiring gala honoree ceremony, and dancing to close out the night. All sales final. NO REFUNDS.
Claim your limited exclusive Icon Circle table for 10 and enjoy full access to the evening’s experiences: cocktail hour, five hours of live entertainment, access to the VIP only area, a formal seated three-course dinner, the gala honoree ceremony, and dancing all night. Share the music, the food, and the fun with your crew by your side. All sales final. NO REFUNDS.
Make a bold statement and celebrate 25 years of excellence with a full-page tribute that gives you the space to showcase your message, photos, and brand. Your ad will be displayed during the gala program and on event screens.
Size: 8.5 in (W) × 11 in (H)
Orientation: Vertical
Share your support and congratulations with a half-page ad that highlights your message while standing out in the commemorative journal. Your ad will be displayed during the gala program and on event screens.
Size: 8.5 in (W) × 5.5 in (H)
Orientation: Horizontal
Join the celebration with a quarter-page congratulatory message and show your support for 25 years of service and scholarship. Your ad will be displayed during the gala program and on event screens.
Size: 4.25 in (W) × 5.5 in (H)
Orientation: Vertical
Eight complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, two full-page advertisements in the official gala journal, logo branding in the event slideshow, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, distribution of promotional materials to gala guests, and access to the VIP Lounge for dignitaries, honorees, and special guests.
Four complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, two full-page advertisements in the official gala journal, logo branding in the event slideshow, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, distribution of promotional materials to gala guests, and VIP Lounge access.
Three complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, one full-page advertisement in the official gala journal, logo branding in the event slideshow, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, and VIP Lounge access.
Two complimentary gala tickets with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, one full-page advertisement in the official gala journal, social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers, and VIP Lounge access.
One complimentary gala ticket with priority seating, brand recognition during the opening and closing program, one full-page advertisement in the official gala journal, and social media recognition across Facebook and Instagram reaching over 7,500 followers.
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