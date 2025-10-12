25th Anniversary Selah by the Sea Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
10 left!
1 bedroom oceanfront suite in Palm Tower
+
Private dinner with host
Private reception w/ celebrity guest
Ask Dr Sujay Podcast feature
Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, 2 meals and Outing
10 left!
Single Room in Palm Tower w/ ocean view
Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, 2 meals and Outing
10 left!
$3,288.00 per person
Double Occupancy Room in Palm Tower w/ ocean view
Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, 2 meals and Outing
10 left!
$2,588.00 per person
Double Occupancy Room in Wiki Tower (No ocean view)
Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, and 2 meals + Outing
10 left!
$1,000.00 Deposit
10 left!
Ad specs:
2,550 pixels wide by 3,300 pixels high at 300 dpi.
Please email PNG or JPG to [email protected] by April 30, 2026
10 left!
Ad specs:
2,550 pixels wide by 3,300 pixels high at 300 dpi.
Please email PNG or JPG to [email protected] by April 30, 2026
10 left!
Vending Fee for all conference days
Table only provided
10 left!
10 left!
10 left!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!