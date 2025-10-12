Women On The Worldstage (W.O.W.) Inc

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Women On The Worldstage (W.O.W.) Inc

About this event

25th Anniversary Selah by the Sea Retreat

700 Benjamin Franklin Dr

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

Royal Princess Package VIP Suite
$6,500

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1 bedroom oceanfront suite in Palm Tower

+

Private dinner with host

Private reception w/ celebrity guest

Ask Dr Sujay Podcast feature

Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, 2 meals and Outing

Duchess Package
$4,588

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Single Room in Palm Tower w/ ocean view

Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, 2 meals and Outing


Baroness Package
$3,288

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$3,288.00 per person

Double Occupancy Room in Palm Tower w/ ocean view

Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, 2 meals and Outing


Double Occupancy Smaller Room NO ocean view
$2,588

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$2,588.00 per person

Double Occupancy Room in Wiki Tower (No ocean view)

Includes: Taxes & Resort Fees, All sessions, and 2 meals + Outing


$1,000.00 Deposit
$1,000

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$1,000.00 Deposit

Full Page Color Journal Ad
$225

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Ad specs:

2,550 pixels wide by 3,300 pixels high at 300 dpi. 

Please email PNG or JPG to [email protected] by April 30, 2026

Half Page Color Journal Ad
$125

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Ad specs:

2,550 pixels wide by 3,300 pixels high at 300 dpi. 

Please email PNG or JPG to [email protected] by April 30, 2026

Vendor
$1,500

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Vending Fee for all conference days

Table only provided

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

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Silver Sponsor
$5,000

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Gold Sponsor
$10,000

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