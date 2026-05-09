Powder Springs Community Task Force

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Powder Springs Community Task Force

About this event

25th Annual Back2School Bash 2026

3820 Macedonia Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127, USA

Community Ally Sponsor
$500

Perfect for individuals, small businesses, or civic groups looking to show support. Benefits: Name/logo on our website and event materials Thank-you mention on social media Recognition in one monthly meeting Vendor Table at Back2School Bash 1 complimentary ticket to our Holiday Dinner

Family Champion Sponsor
$1,000

Ideal for those who believe in supporting families and youth at the grassroots level. Benefits: All Community Ally benefits Logo placement on event signage Recognition in PSCT digital newsletter 2 complimentary tickets to our Holiday Dinner Social media spotlight post Thank-you plaque

Neighborhood Builder Sponsors
$2,500

Supports programs that bring neighborhoods together and foster youth leadership. Benefits: All Family Champion benefits Medium logo in all event materials and digital flyers Verbal recognition at community forums/events Opportunity to include branded items in giveaway bags Featured article in digital newsletter (one-time) Social media spotlight post (with link to sponsor’s page/website)

Premier Visionary Sponsor
$5,000

Helps fund youth-focused initiatives and leadership development programs. Benefits: All Neighborhood Builder benefits Prominent logo placement on program materials Sponsorship mention in press releases Invitation to speak at community events 4 VIP passes to annual Holiday Dinner

Flagship/Legacy Partner Sponsor
$10,000

A transformative partner committed to systemic community impact. Benefits: All Premier Visionary benefits Title sponsorship of a major program or community initiative Co-branded campaign or event collaboration Dedicated features in all newsletters for one year Custom video testimonial/thank-you from community youth and families Opportunity to host a workshop at the Back2School Bash, or community roundtable with stakeholders

Donations
Pay what you can
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