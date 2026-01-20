Carson City Host Lions Club

Carson City Host Lions Club

25th Annual Crab Feed

Fuji Park Hall

701 Old Clear Creek Road, Carson City, NV, USA

Individual
$90

Enjoy crab feed, with salad, bread, tri-tip and dessert

Full Table
$700

Table includes 8 seats.

Platinum Lion Partner
$1,300

8 VIP seats at your individual table with dedicated servers. Includes 2 bottles of wine, drink tickets, display of company banner, ad on 400 place mats; recognition during event by MC; and space on Lions website for a year.

Gold Lion Partner
$1,000

8 seats at your individual table; includes 2 bottles of wine; ad on 400 placemats; recognition during event by MC; and space on Lions website.

Silver Lion Partner
$700

Includes 8 regular seats at individual table and name printed on 400 place mats.

Add a donation for Carson City Host Lions Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!