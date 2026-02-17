Newah Organization Of America Inc

Hosted by

Newah Organization Of America Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - NOA 25th Annual General Meeting & Silver Jubilee Celebration

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• Premier logo placement on event banner, and all promotional materials
• Back cover Full page ad in NOA’s official Magazine Laskus and Name listed with Logo’s in program booklet
• Recognition during ceremony with plaque
• Vendor table at event
• Social media spotlight + website feature
• Complimentary VIP seating for 6 guests

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Prominent logo placement on event banner and promotional materials
• Inside Front Cover Full page ad in NOA’s official Magazine Laskus and Name listed with Logo’s in program booklet
• Recognition during ceremony with plaque
• Vendor table at event
• Social media acknowledgment
• Complimentary VIP seating for 4 guests

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

• Logo displayed on event banner and select promotional materials
• Inside Back cover Full page ad NOA’s official Magazine Laskus and Name listed with Logo’s in program booklet
• Social media acknowledgment

• Recognition as a Silver Sponsor
• Complimentary seating for 2 guests

Community Sponsor
$500

• Logo included in program booklet
• Social media acknowledgment
• Recognition as a community supporter

Friend of NOA
$250

• Name listed in program booklet
• Appreciation announcement during event

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