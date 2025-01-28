25th Annual Ira Dorsey Golf Classic

Add a donation for Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc
$
Title Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Exclusive Title Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Premier Brand Visibility – Your company name/logo featured prominently at all key event locations, including the welcome banner and registration area.
✔️ Naming Rights – Official event branding as “25th Annual Ira Dorsey Scholarship Golf Tournament Presented by [Your Company]” in all promotions and materials.
✔️ Complimentary Foursome – Enjoy one team entry (4 players) for a full day of golf, networking, and competition.
✔️ Digital & Social Media Promotion – Featured recognition across our website, email campaigns, and social media platforms.
✔️ Speaking Opportunity – Address attendees during the awards ceremony to highlight your company’s commitment to education and community impact.
Exclusive Title Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Premier Brand Visibility – Your company name/logo featured prominently at all key event locations, including the welcome banner and registration area.
✔️ Naming Rights – Official event branding as “25th Annual Ira Dorsey Scholarship Golf Tournament Presented by [Your Company]” in all promotions and materials.
✔️ Complimentary Foursome – Enjoy one team entry (4 players) for a full day of golf, networking, and competition.
✔️ Digital & Social Media Promotion – Featured recognition across our website, email campaigns, and social media platforms.
✔️ Speaking Opportunity – Address attendees during the awards ceremony to highlight your company’s commitment to education and community impact.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Platinum Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Premium Brand Visibility – Your company sign displayed at selected key locations throughout the tournament, ensuring maximum exposure.
✔️ Complimentary Foursome – Entry for one team (4 players) to enjoy a day of golf, networking, and friendly competition.
✔️ Recognition in Event Promotions – Your company name/logo featured on the event website, and select social media shoutouts
Platinum Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Premium Brand Visibility – Your company sign displayed at selected key locations throughout the tournament, ensuring maximum exposure.
✔️ Complimentary Foursome – Entry for one team (4 players) to enjoy a day of golf, networking, and friendly competition.
✔️ Recognition in Event Promotions – Your company name/logo featured on the event website, and select social media shoutouts
Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Targeted Brand Exposure – Your company sign prominently displayed at the Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin holes, ensuring high visibility at key competition spots.
✔️ Recognition in Event Promotions – Your company name/logo featured in the event social media mentions.
Gold Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Targeted Brand Exposure – Your company sign prominently displayed at the Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin holes, ensuring high visibility at key competition spots.
✔️ Recognition in Event Promotions – Your company name/logo featured in the event social media mentions.
Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Gather your best golfing buddies, colleagues, or clients and hit the course as a foursome! This is the perfect way to enjoy friendly competition, bond with your team, and maximize your impact for the Ira Dorsey Scholarship Fund.
Gather your best golfing buddies, colleagues, or clients and hit the course as a foursome! This is the perfect way to enjoy friendly competition, bond with your team, and maximize your impact for the Ira Dorsey Scholarship Fund.
Duo
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Got a golfing partner but need a squad? No worries! Sign up as a Dynamic Duo, and we’ll pair you with another duo to complete your foursome. Enjoy a fantastic day of golf, friendly competition, and networking while supporting the Ira Dorsey Scholarship Fund.
Got a golfing partner but need a squad? No worries! Sign up as a Dynamic Duo, and we’ll pair you with another duo to complete your foursome. Enjoy a fantastic day of golf, friendly competition, and networking while supporting the Ira Dorsey Scholarship Fund.
Single Player
$150
Want to hit the greens but don’t have a team? No problem! Sign up as a solo player, and we’ll pair you with a great group to enjoy a day of golf, networking, and competition.
Want to hit the greens but don’t have a team? No problem! Sign up as a solo player, and we’ll pair you with a great group to enjoy a day of golf, networking, and competition.
Hole Sponsors
$150
Hole Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Prominent Brand Placement – Your company sign displayed at a key location of your choice: tee box, green, driving range, or putting green, ensuring great visibility throughout the tournament.
Hole Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Prominent Brand Placement – Your company sign displayed at a key location of your choice: tee box, green, driving range, or putting green, ensuring great visibility throughout the tournament.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!