25th Annual Ira Dorsey Golf Classic Sponsorships

Exclusive Title Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Premier Brand Visibility – Your company name/logo featured prominently at all key event locations, including the welcome banner and registration area.
✔️ Naming Rights – Official event branding as “25th Annual Ira Dorsey Scholarship Golf Tournament Presented by [Your Company]” in all promotions and materials.
✔️ Complimentary Foursome – Enjoy one team entry (4 players) for a full day of golf, networking, and competition.
✔️ Digital & Social Media Promotion – Featured recognition across our website, email campaigns, and social media platforms.
✔️ Speaking Opportunity – Address attendees during the awards ceremony to highlight your company’s commitment to education and community impact.
Platinum
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Platinum Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Premium Brand Visibility – Your company sign displayed at selected key locations throughout the tournament, ensuring maximum exposure.
✔️ Complimentary Foursome – Entry for one team (4 players) to enjoy a day of golf, networking, and friendly competition.
✔️ Recognition in Event Promotions – Your company name/logo featured on the event website, and select social media shoutouts
Gold
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Gold Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Targeted Brand Exposure – Your company sign prominently displayed at the Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin holes, ensuring high visibility at key competition spots.
✔️ Recognition in Event Promotions – Your company name/logo featured in the event social media mentions.
Hole Sponsors
$150
Hole Sponsor Benefits:
✔️ Prominent Brand Placement – Your company sign displayed at a key location of your choice: tee box, green, driving range, or putting green, ensuring great visibility throughout the tournament.
Add a donation for Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc
$
