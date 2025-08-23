Sales closed

25th Durga Puja - WCBA

10 Irving St

Worcester, MA 01609, USA

Add a donation for Worcester County Bengali Association

$

Family - 2 Days
$225

All inclusive ticket for 2 days of puja and all the food servings. This also includes 4 entry passes for Kinjal Show

Family - Saturday only
$175

All inclusive ticket for Saturday only - puja, cultural programs and all the food servings.

Family - Sunday Only
$175

All inclusive ticket for Sunday - puja, lunch and 4 entry passes of Kinjal Show

Single - 2 Days
$125

All inclusive ticket for 2 days of puja, cultural program and all the food servings. This also includes 1 entry pass for Kinjal Show

Single - Saturday Only
$95

All inclusive ticket for Saturday only - puja, cultural programs and all the food servings.

Single - Sunday Only
$95

All inclusive ticket for Sunday only - puja, lunch and 1 entry pass of Kinjal Show

Student - 2 Days
$100

All inclusive ticket for 2 days of puja and all the food servings. This includes 1 entry for Kinjal Show

Student - Saturday Only
$70

All inclusive ticket for Saturday only - puja, cultural programs and all the food servings.

Student - Sunday Only
$70

All inclusive ticket for Sunday only - puja, lunch and 1 entry pass of Kinjal Show

Kinjal Show Only - Regular
$50

Regular passes for Kinjal Show only

Kinjal Show With Puja Ticket Purchase
$25

This is for the people who have already purchased or purchasing puja entry. Any additional tickets over all inclusive 2 days or Sunday Only

Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000

A sponsorship towards sustaining the legacy of WCBA. This sponsorship includes -

  • Family Meet and greet
  • 2 days family ticket
  • Magazine adv full page
  • Stage announcement
  • Name on the board at venue
  • Facebook post
Platinum Sponsorship
$750

A sponsorship towards sustaining the legacy of WCBA. This sponsorship includes -

  • Family Meet and greet
  • 2 days family ticket
  • Magazine adv full page
  • Name on the board at venue
  • Stage announcement
Gold Sponsorship
$600

A sponsorship towards sustaining the legacy of WCBA, This sponsorship includes -

  • 2 days family ticket
  • Magazine adv half page
  • Name on the board at venue
  • Stage announcement
Silver Sponsorship
$400

A sponsorship towards sustaining the legacy of WCBA. This sponsorship includes -

  • 2 days family ticket
  • Magazine adv half page
  • Name on the board at venue

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!