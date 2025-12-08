25th Flight Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Dinner and 1 drink ticket
Table of 8
Main Event Sponsor. Includes recognition at the event, a table of 10, 2 veteran and 2 guardian spots on a future 2026 flight.
Covers 3 hours of premium bar service for all attendees
Includes recognition at the event and 2 tickets to attend. A challenge coin will be given to all attendees as well as all 25th flight participants.
Includes recognition at the event and 2 tickets to attend.
Your advertisement in our evening's printed program. This a perfect opportunity to express your sentiments to all of our veterans for their service.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!