Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Inc

Hosted by

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Inc

About this event

25th Flight Banquet

5700 28th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546, USA

Single Ticket
$150

Dinner and 1 drink ticket

Group Tickets
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8

Event Sponsor
$25,000

Main Event Sponsor. Includes recognition at the event, a table of 10, 2 veteran and 2 guardian spots on a future 2026 flight.

Beverage Sponsor
$7,500

Covers 3 hours of premium bar service for all attendees

25th Flight Commemorative Challenge Coin Sponsor
$5,000

Includes recognition at the event and 2 tickets to attend. A challenge coin will be given to all attendees as well as all 25th flight participants.

Speaker Sponsor
$5,000

Includes recognition at the event and 2 tickets to attend.

Program Ad
$500

Your advertisement in our evening's printed program. This a perfect opportunity to express your sentiments to all of our veterans for their service.

Add a donation for Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!